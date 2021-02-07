Trisha Phelps, owner of Progressive Sports Therapy, 1605 Scherm Road, has completed a Certified Lymphedema Therapist course from Norton School of Lymphatic Therapy.

She is treating patients at the Outpatient Clinic on Scherm Road.

270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

