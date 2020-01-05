• Paula Bazmore, of Owensboro, joined Owensboro Dream Realty as a realtor on Dec. 14. Her realtor experience also includes work at Keller Williams Realty.
Bazmore earned an associate's degree in accounting from Owensboro Community College, a Bachelor of Science in human resource management from Brescia University, and a MBA in human resource management from Baker College Center for Graduated Studies.
