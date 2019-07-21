• Bill Barber, a practicing attorney in Owensboro for over 26 years, has recently moved his office to 608 Frederica St., Ste. 207. Barber's practice concentrates on criminal defense, family law, personal injury and probate/estates. For more information, email info@billbarberlaw.com or call 270-683-2605.
• Harini Cardwell has joined Owensboro Dream Realty, 2120 Frederica St., as a real estate agent. Cardwell has four years of real estate experience and is multilingual, speaking nine different languages.
• Michael J. Gross LLC has opened in Owensboro and has been selected as one of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center's new and upcoming businesses. The business, owned and operated by Mike Gross, is a professional consulting service in ISO management system implementation and training (safety, quality, or environmental), and overall process improvements.
• Riverbend Pointe, a flagship community, won the 2019 Community of the Year presented by the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute (KMHI) at its recent conference at the President's Annual Awards Banquet in Florence, Indiana.
Riverbend Pointe was selected for this award based on the owners' exceptional dedication and determination in regard to the manufactured housing industry.
