• Kevin Young, an Edward Jones financial adviser, recently received the firm's exclusive Field Trainer Award for his efforts in voluntarily training new financial advisers. Only 2,829 of the firm's more than 18,000 financial advisors received the award.
Young's office is at 1605 Scherm Road.
• Kelsey Carrico is the new owner of Hand Therapy Plus Total Body Rehab, 3221 Frederica St., Ste. B. Carrico has been an employee of the business for three years.
Hand Therapy Plus Total Body Rehab has been a locally owned and operated business since 2004. Their team is made up of occupational and physical therapy practitioners.
• TrueNorth Treatment Center, 121 E. Second St., Ste. 401, has opened its doors and has been selected as one of the New and Upcoming Businesses by the Kentucky Small Business Development Center of Murray State University in Owensboro. The business is owned and operated by Program Director Lauren Morrison, Executive Director Jennifer Lewis-Seaton and Clinical Director Travis Morrison.
TrueNorth Treatment Center is a licensed mental health and substance abuse treatment facility serving men and women. TrueNorth specializes in treating substance use and co-occurring disorders by providing intensive outpatient programming, substance use assessments, individual mental health assessments and counseling, on-site drug screens, and DUI services. TrueNorth Treatment Center works in conjunction with TrueNorth Sober Living (a residential living facility for women) to help provide a safe environment that is recovery-focused.
