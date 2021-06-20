Old National Bank has promoted Diana Roberts to banking center manager at its Kentucky 54 location at 3230 Mt. Moriah.
She joined Old National in 2001 and has been a teller supervisor, relationship banker and a customer service representa-tive.
• Tommy Thompson of Owensboro has received Sigma Chi International’s 2021 Significant Sig Award.
The award goes to members who have achieved high levels of professional success.
