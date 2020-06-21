RBS Design Group has promoted three staff members of the architecture firm to associates and hired a marketing coordinator.
Jeanie Cannon, an Owensboro native, joined RBS in 1986 after graduating, from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in architectural science.
She has been involved in more than 200 projects, including the Daviess County High School renovations, Audubon Area Community Services office buildings, Seven Hills Preschool and Apollo High School addition and renovation.
Kyle Abney joined RBS in 2003, after graduating from Western with a bachelor’s degree in architectural science.
He has been involved in local projects such as the Edge Ice Center and Owensboro Christian Church Family Life Center.
Jeremiah Hawkins received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from the University of Kentucky in 2015 and 2017, respectively.
He has been instrumental in the iMiddle School renovation project for Owensboro Public Schools and is on track to become a licensed architect this year.
Becky Barnhart, an Owensboro native, joined the team as marketing coordinator in January.
She graduated from Western with a degree in journalism and has worked in marketing/PR/communications and business development in the nonprofit, private and public sectors.
RBS Design Group Architecture has provided architectural design service in the Owensboro region and across the state since 1978.
It employees 13 people in its Owensboro office.
• Fit Tight Covers of Evansville has added Holly Taylor of Owensboro to its team of design professionals.
The company focuses on high-quality, custom insulation covers.
