Rusty Burton, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Owensboro since 2004, has been invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner’s Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The event honors the Top 400 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisers.
• Josh Gann has joined the Owensboro office of Lifetime Financial Growth as vice president of growth and development for Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
His office is at 427 St. Ann St.
{div}Gann has been in financial services since 2008.
• Mark Reynolds has joined Kentucky Dream Realty LLC.
He is completing a 35-year career with the U.S. Postal Service.{/div}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.