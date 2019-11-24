• Home Realty Inc. Realtor Karen Pannell was honored by the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association with the Distinguished Service Award at the Nov. 19 General Membership Meeting.
The Distinguished Service Award is given to a Realtor with at least 20 years of membership in the association, including leadership positions at the local, state, and/or national associations. This is the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association's highest honor for someone who has been successful for a long period of time in the industry and has served the association at a high level. Candidates for the award have been recognized as a local leader whose performance of service and involvement in political and/or community activities is extraordinary.
• Nathan Ladd, a physical therapist, was hired by Progressive Sports Therapy for their CareTenders Home Health setting in October. Ladd graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1995 and has 24 years of experience. He has continued his education with a credential of orthopedic certified specialist and is certified in Functional Dry Needling.
• Longhorn Steakhouse bartender Stephanie Shown, of Owensboro, was named the Best Bartender in the Region after participating in the Bar Stars Series, a competition that tests the teams' knowledge at the bar and celebrates the top bartenders in each restaurant. Shown is one of 58 team members from across the country to achieve this distinction,
The inaugural Bar Stars Series awards cash prizes totaling more than $50,000 and celebrates LongHorn's commitment to serving quality in a glass every day. This year's competition began at the restaurant level where bartenders across more than 515 LongHorn locations competed to move on to the regional round, where Shown was named a regional champion. She has worked at the restaurant for two years.
• Spectra, the providers of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, recently received the 2019 Readers' Choice Award from ConventionSouth, the national multimedia resource for planning events in the south.
Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominated meeting sites that provide exemplary service for group events. The nominated sites were then compiled onto an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans are asked to vote for the best of the best.
This is the fourth time that the Owensboro Convention Center has received the award since it opened in January 2014. The Owensboro Convention Center will be featured as an award recipient in the December 2019 Awards Issue of ConventionSouth magazine.
