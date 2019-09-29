• Western KY Minerals, Inc. (Joe's Run Mine), of Daviess County, was honored with the Excellence in Mine Safety Award, given by the Kentucky Division of Mine Safety, for a mine that exhibited the best safety practices during the year at the 43rd annual Governor's Conference on Energy and the Environment in Lexington.
Owner Tony Lanham, a second-generation coal miner, along with his sons, Brandon and Jordan, supervise and manage the small coal mining operation. Their group of 22 employees worked more than 50,000 hours, pulling out 204,000 tons of coal, without a single accident or incident.
• David Taylor, antique and fine arts dealer and collector and owner of David P. Taylor Antiques, specializing in Kentucky art and regional furniture, has authored a chapter on fine arts in the newly published, "German Influences in Louisville."
• Harini Cardwell, a realtor with Owensboro Dream Realty, has joined the River Park Center's Board. She brings with her three years of real estate experience and is fluent in nine languages.
• Connie Jo Molen recently joined Rose Realty. Molen has a vast real estate experience, including working as a mortgage specialist with US Bank, a real estate specialist in property management and residential sales for Lexington Real Estate Services LLC, as well as, becoming a certified real estate specialist. Accolades include earning the "Circle of Excellence" for the Columbia, South Carolina Real Estate community and being a top 10 agent in the Lexington Community for three years running.
• Averitt Express recently honored associate Randy Sosh of Utica for 20 years of safety. Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns. Averitt's Owensboro-area facility is located at 3069 Kentronics Drive.
