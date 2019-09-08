• Rob McDearman has joined Kurtz Auction & Realty Company as a licensed auctioneer and real estate agent, working out of the Kurtz office in Elizabethtown. His role will be in the business of selling mainly farmland in the same region.
McDearman graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in agriculture. He also graduated from the Kentucky Auction Academy and is a graduate of Real Estate Express.
• Nurse practitioners Krystal Medley and Matt Johnson, both of Owensboro, joined Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, working in the community-based palliative care program.
Johnson has previous experience working as an APRN with the hospitalists at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, as well as working as an RN with the OHRH Cardiac Care Unit.
Medley has prior experience as an RN in medical oncology at Owensboro Health, as well as working as the nurse practitioner at the Wound Center.
Both Medley and Johnson received a Master of Science in nursing as family nurse practitioners from Western Kentucky University. Medley received a bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry from Kentucky Wesleyan College and a BSN from the University of Southern Indiana. Johnson graduated with a BSN from the University of Kentucky.
