• Horn & France Insurance, a Lawton Insurance Agency, is part of a group of independent insurance agencies around the U.S. participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big "I") "Best Practices" Study Group.
The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a "Best Practices Agency" designation. The selected "Best Practices" agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.
To be chosen, the agency had to be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
