People in Business

• Ashley Edge has been recently promoted to market leader for BB&T's Wesleyan Park Plaza Branch, 2800 Frederica St. Edge has had the pleasure of helping serve her clients as a branch banker at this branch for the past 6 ½ years of her total 11 years of service. She also has prior experience as a teller and teller supervisor at BB&T's Audubon Branch and at the prior New Hartford Road Branch. Fluent in Spanish, she is the Owensboro area Hispanic ambassador for BB&T.
• Several Owensboro realtors were recognized during the 97th annual Kentucky Realtors Convention in Lexington. Realtor Angela Clark was elected to the Kentucky Realtors Board of Directors. Clark was president of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association in 2016 and GORA's REALTOR of the Year in 2017.
Tony Clark also won the Kentucky Realtors Distinguished Service Award, which is given annually to a member of the association who has reached the age of 60 or has at least 25 years of membership. The recipient must have held leadership positions in local, state and/or national associations and with affiliated institutes, societies and councils. The recipient must have also been recognized as a local leader whose service and involvement in political and or community activities has been extraordinary. This award is the highest statewide honor bestowed on a member. Clark currently serves as a board member of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association.
