People in Business

• L. Christopher Hunt has joined Sullivan Mountjoy PSC, 100 St. Ann St., as an associate. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 2008 and has a bachelor's degree in economics and political science from the University of Kentucky.
Hunt recently served as general counsel and as executive director of the Office of Technology and Special Audits, with Kentucky's Auditor of Public Accounts. He also practiced law in Hartford and Paducah, representing clients in civil litigation and business matters involving contracts, real property, estates and torts.
