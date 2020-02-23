• Steve Klee, a native of Owensboro, has joined Kentucky Dream Realty LLC, located at 2120 Frederica St. He brings with him approximately three years of real estate, where he was previously at Tony Clark Realtors.
Klee has a degree in business from Brescia College and is a member of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, the Kentucky Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
• Financial Adviser Robynn J. Clark of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Owensboro has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist.
Clark successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS designation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.