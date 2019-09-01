• Atmos Energy, the nation's largest natural-gas-only distribution company, has announced a series of leadership changes that will enable a continuing focus on its growing service and operation territory in Kentucky/Mid-States Division.
Atmos Energy promoted Tim Owen to VP of operations in Kentucky. He will be responsible for leading the region's operations, which serves more than 180,000 customers in 37 counties in the commonwealth.
Owen previously served as operation manager in Owensboro and has held other managerial and supervisory roles in Kentucky and Kansas with Atmos Energy. Owen's contribution as an officer and board member for KY 811 helped reduced third party damages within the state. Owen is active with American Gas Association and Kentucky Gas Association.
Mariam Tucker was promoted to Atmos Energy's new operation manager of the Owensboro service area. Tucker is responsible for overseeing all operations in the Owensboro, Madisonville, Hopkinsville and Princeton service territories, which serves more than 76,000 customers.
Tucker, an Owensboro native, previously held a supervisory position in the Owensboro construction and service department. Other career highlights with Atmos Energy include roles in accounting and human resources.
• German American Bank announces the addition of Terra Shively as mortgage loan originator serving Daviess County. For customers who are building, purchasing or refinancing homes, Shively specializes in customized financial solutions delivered with prompt, accurate and courteous service.
A native of Owensboro, Shively began in the mortgage industry in 2010 as a mortgage loan originator. She can be contacted by calling 270-663-4717 or by emailing terra.shively@germanamerican.com.
