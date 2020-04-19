• Progressive Rehab Sports Therapy, 1605 Scherm Road Suite 1, has made four new hires. They include:
Karen Huddleston has 15 years of experience as a physical therapy assistant. Karen will be working in the home health department treating patients in home. She specializes in geriatric care.
Jayne Hall has been a speech language pathologist for 30 years. She has many years of experience in pediatric therapy. Jayne is certified in the vital stem technology.
George Smith graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2019 with a doctorate in physical therapy. He sees patients of all ages in its outpatient clinic and in the home. George specializes in dry-needling.
Grant Hughes graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2019 with a doctorate in physical therapy. He will see patients of all ages in our outpatient clinic and in the home. Grant specializes in dry-needling.
