People in Business

• Melissa Ralph, a branch banker with BB&T's Audubon Office Team, was recognized as a "STAR Performer" for the Kentucky region during the second quarter of 2019. This award recognizes the top 10% of high performing branch bankers in each region. Ralph has nearly 18 years of service. Her office is at 2901 W. Parrish Ave.
• Jared Daugherty has been recently promoted to vice president at BB&T. In his 7 plus years of service to the bank, he served as a market leader for the Audubon Branch on Parrish Avenue.
