• Adelsberger Marketing LLC and Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC (ATA), both headquartered in Jackson, Tennessee, have announced a new partnership.
Adelsberger Marketing LLC is a digital agency that helps businesses communicate with their customers.
ATA has 14 office locations in Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi and provides a wide array of accounting, auditing, tax and consulting services for clients ranging from small family-owned businesses to publicly traded companies and international corporations.
• German American Bancorp Inc. reported that the company has achieved record annual earnings, posting net income of $59.2 million, or $2.29 per share, for the year ended on Dec. 31, 2019. This level of annual earnings performance resulted in a double-digit return on shareholders’ equity in 2019. The company also announced a new share repurchase plan for up to one million GABC shares and the declaration of a 12% increase in its quarterly cash dividend.
• Financial Advisor Katie Kolonich of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Owensboro has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist (SM).
Kolonich successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS, Professional Education Program. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS designation.
This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.
