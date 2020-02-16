• Pete Day has been appointed as a new agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Mutual Insurance Company at the Daviess County Farm Bureau-South office, located at 3329 Wathens Crossing.
In his new position, Day will offer a variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will work with Robert Edge, agency manager, and the staff.
He has a bachelor’s degree and is involved with the local Chamber of Commerce.
• Financial Freedom Partner’s Jeremy Tincher, an independent financial advisor, has earned the distinct honor of being included in LPL Financial’s 2019 Director’s Club. LPL awards select advisors, out of more than 16,000 LPL-affiliated advisers nationwide, based on their business success. Tincher, a certified financial planner practitioner, provides a full range of financial services primarily to clients with investable retirement assets in excess of $500,000.
• Progressive Sports Therapy has announced that George Smith, DPT, and Grant Hughes, DPT, are now certified in dry needling as of Jan. 19. In addition, Michael Dugger, DPT, has completed and is certified in two different dry needling techniques as of Feb. 9, and Trisha Phelps, OT, is certified in dry needling. Their office is located at 1605 Scherm Road, Ste. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.