• Trisha Phelps, OT/owner and Shelley Newcom, PTA, both of Progressive Sports Therapy on Scherm Road, have recently been certified in the Muscle Energy Technique. The Muscle Energy Technique effects the cervical, thoracic and rib areas. This technique allows the therapist to work together with the patient with self-correcting misalignments of the spine. This helps greatly with neck, upper and mid back pain due to tightness of muscles connected to the spine.
• The Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission has named Beth Newman as the new director of tourism for Muhlenberg County. Newman is a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a master’s degree. She is a certified Travel Marketing Professional and a Kentucky Travel Professional. She is also certified as a Festival and Events Planner by the Southeast Tourism Society. Prior to this appointment Beth, was the tourism director for the Greenville Tourism Commission.
