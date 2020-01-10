• The following have been elected to the 2020 Greater Owensboro REALTOR Association Board of Directors:
President — Karen Gross
President-elect — Jason Bellamy
Secretary — Michelle Wiesman
Treasurer — Diane Brancato
Treasurer-elect — Shelly Westendorf
Immediate past president — Devin Taylor
Three-year director —Selena Pearl
Two-year director — Alex Blythe
One-year director — Betsy Garant
Annual director — Bill Speer
MLS director — Karen Pannell
Principal broker director — Charlie Dawson
KYR director at-large — Brenda Loyal
KYR past president — Tony Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.