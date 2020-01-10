• The following have been elected to the 2020 Greater Owensboro REALTOR Association Board of Directors:

President — Karen Gross

President-elect — Jason Bellamy

Secretary — Michelle Wiesman

Treasurer — Diane Brancato

Treasurer-elect — Shelly Westendorf

Immediate past president — Devin Taylor

Three-year director —Selena Pearl

Two-year director — Alex Blythe

One-year director — Betsy Garant

Annual director — Bill Speer

MLS director — Karen Pannell

Principal broker director — Charlie Dawson

KYR director at-large — Brenda Loyal

KYR past president — Tony Clark

