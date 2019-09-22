Photographic memories

Kirk Shelton brings the past to life at Weir's Photo, 325 Park Plaza.
Photos from as far back as the 1800s come to him to be restored.
Old 16-millimeter film, super-8 film and videotapes come in to be transferred to digital.
Even negatives from old photographic film come in to be printed.
"Nobody prints from negatives anymore," Shelton said. "I'm the only one in 100 miles that does. The CVS stores in Newburgh and Boonville (Indiana) send people to me."
Customers as far away as Colorado and Texas have turned to Weir's Photo for help in restoring old photographs.
The company's roots stretch back 93 years in Owensboro.
In the summer of 1926, Zeno Weir moved to Owensboro from Madisonville, bought the F.K. Gordon Drug Store downtown and opened Weir's Drug & Jewelry Store on Sept. 1, 1926, in the Oddfellows Building at Third and St. Ann streets -- where Colby's Fine Food & Spirits is today.
Sometime around 1960, Weir added a photo department.
In 1976, he sold the business to pharmacist Eddie Shelton -- Kirk Shelton's father.
"In '85, we started one-hour photo processing there, where Colby's party room is now," Kirk Shelton said.
But, he said, "downtown parking was so bad that we moved out to the corner of Hill Avenue and Frederica Street in 1986."
On Aug. 29, 2004, two days of heavy rains resulted in soil seeping into a crack in a sewer on Frederica near Hill.
That collapsed the soil around the sewer.
And the hole eventually grew to 6 feet deep by 120 feet long and 50 feet wide.
The street was closed for 111 days as crews dug up the 75-year-old sewer and replaced it.
The building that housed Weir's Drugs & Jewelry Store was damaged.
And Eddie Shelton had to move the business to Park Plaza.
But the new location wasn't large enough for the pharmacy and jewelry department.
Only photo remained after that.
"The business today is digital services, video transferring, restoration," Shelton said.
Someone called about a photo that was stuck to the glass in a frame.
They took a picture of the picture and Shelton was able to digitally remove the glass from the photo and restore it.
After Hurricane Michael struck Mexico Beach, Florida, last fall, someone sent Shelton a water-damaged photo, which he was able to restore.
"I do it because it's fun," he said. "The old stuff is the most fun."
Shelton also transfers photos to canvas, like oil paintings, to be hung in places of honor.
There are four self-service terminals at Weir's Photo, where people can work on their own photos.
Shelton started working for the company when he was 14, working the cash register after school and selling cigarettes and candy.
"I started full time in '85 and went away to college in 1989," he said. "I was gone 10 years and then Dad called and asked me to come back and help grow the business. I've been here for the past 20 years."
But the business isn't just working with old photographs and film.
"Katie Jo Magill is our photographer," Shelton said. "She shoots portraits, baby pictures, sports and events."
Store hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.