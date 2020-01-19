• Gov. Andy Beshear made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions. Beshear has appointed Robert Meythaler and Belinda Abell as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 6th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky, to serve terms expiring Jan. 1, 2024.
Robert Meythaler, of Owensboro replaces Roderick Searcy, whose term has expired.
Belinda Abell, of Owensboro, is a marketing professional at Impact Marketing Consultants. She replaces Hugh Bosley, whose term has expired.
