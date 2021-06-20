Debbie Zuerner, director of community engagement at Owensboro Health, is among the 49 members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021.
The program consists of seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities.
Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources, as well as form lifelong relationships and visit new places.
The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Hopkinsville/Ft. Campbell in August, Somerset in September, Paducah/Eddyville in October, Ashland/Morehead in November, and Lexington/Frankfort in December.
The sessions will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare and social issues, agriculture and government.
— BY THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.