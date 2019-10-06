• Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed veterinarian Steven J. Wills, of Owensboro, as a member of the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners. He will serve for a term expiring Sept. 28, 2023.
The Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners regulates and controls the licensing and conduct of veterinarians within the commonwealth.
