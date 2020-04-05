The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 19 to March 26.
1030 W. Third St., Shawn and Megan Hafele to Kyle Beavin, $72,500
1611 W. 12th St., McDaniel Enterprises LLC to T&T Investments LLC, $70,000
821 Sharp Road, Larry and Telina Connor to Brian Coy and Casandra Layman, $238,108
5539 Skyline Drive, Joseph Tanner to Daniel Scott, $162,000
2601 Wisteria Gardens, Kenneth and Rachel Dunaway to Ian Clark and Kelsey Skaggs, $110,000
3860 Thurston Dermont Road, Ava and Stevie Pharris to John Goldsberry Jr., $168,400
2006 Hall St., Connie and Albert Sapp to Mission Properties LLC, $23,500
306 E. Fifth St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Alexander Conn, $1,000
2240 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Tanya Burdette, $193,592
302 Frayser Ave., Linda and Michael Thomason to Amrik Jammu, $28,750
5031 Old Lyddane Bridge Road, Mary Durbin to Sheridan and Jordon Yeckering, $91,000
1541 Creek Haven Loop, Kenneth McDanell to Richard and Sheila Franey, $300,000
1035 Western Court, Marcus Clouse to Sasha Stroman, $20,000
1642 Brighton Court, Susan Dockery to Joseph and Rachel Riney, $361,500
217 E. 22nd St., L&S Homes LLC to John and Betty Hoffman, $129,000
3217 Bobwhite Ave., Tammy Hodskins to Jeffrey and Gloria Readen, $123,000
2508 Haviland Drive, Mischele Durham to Anthony Decker, $101,000
4741 Foors Lane, Alice Cole to Samuel and Valerie Cole, $98,000
5055 Veach Road, Dinesh and Bhauna Goyal to Nicholas Pavlas and others, $375,000
2271 Deer Valley Blvd., Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Andrew and Anastasia Tucker, $358,750
6206 Autumn Valley Trace, Clifton and Jana Boswell to William and Felicia Brumfield, $207,000
1646 River Road, Miles Construction Managers Inc. to Murphy Excavating LLC, $365,000
6329 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Tim and Joy Everly, $38,900
2323 W. Eighth St., Tyrone and Mary Harris to Wilfredo Cairo, $84,900
6235 Kentucky 54, Robert and Brenda Higdon to Tong Enterprises LLC, $160,000
4007 Kipling Drive, Jackson Lubin and Amber Fortner-Lubin to John Bell II, $135,000
5 Quail Court — Apt. A, Leigh Erickson to Luann Kirkland, $135,000
1905 Windsor Ave., Paula Whitaker and Thomas Kenny III to Damian Howard, $93,000
4206 Yewells Landing W., Barbara Moss to Khu Htoo and Moo Say, $162,000
3983 Cross Creek Trail, Ward Pedley Builders LLC to Mark Laxton and Renee Payne, $229,900
3834 Bowlds Court, Melissa Stahler to Joshua Lashbrook and Laura Rudy, $174,500
2305 Woodland Drive, Stephen and Mary Turner to Darrell and Kayla Cochran, $175,000
914 Hill Ave., Ricky Bowman to Gabriel Fiorella IV and Vrinda Jagan, $64,000
337 Booth Ave., Megan and John Fisher to Dylan Hayes, $93,000
3486 London Pike, Chase and Hannah Downing to April Stone, $230,000
4177 Kentucky 142, estate of Nelda Harpe to Jason and Rachel Moss, $165,000
2027 W. Seventh St., LTR Investments LLC to Karla Gutierrez, $55,000
3446 London Pike, Steven and Janet Feldpausch to Chase and Hannah Downing, $329,000
2308 Deer Valley Blvd., Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Steven and Janet Feldpausch, $335,000
4909 Grandview Drive, Brandon Enix and Meichelle Enix to Jamie Berry, $72,000
4507 Indian Creek Loop, Venkatesh and Rejitha Madadi to Caryn Lasley and Matthew Miller, $369,900
2708 Garden Drive, Barbara and William Vowels to Margaret Pate, $85,000
5242 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Karen and Nathaniel Cavin-Brown, $183,100
