The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 31 to Aug. 6, 2020:

2927 Southland Road, Jarrod and Rachel Irwin to Taylor and Basil Deveaux, $187,500

645 Danberry Street, Brand Coy to Cameron Shadwick, $120,000

4814 Wembley Way, Dustin and Kathleen Jones to Lonnie Daugherty, $179,900

2527 South Cherokee Drive, Stefanie Tucker-Oller to Brandy Atherton, $180,000

1220 Woodmere Lane, Angela and Tim Wananger to Alvin and Rebecca Buck, $299,900

6509 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

6509 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Katlin and Travis Cornelius, $186,535

4427 Taylor Drive, Brandon and Amber Dennis to Justin and Rachel Taylor, $224,900

2316 Fairway Drive, Cabinet for Health and Family Services to Shan and Meagan Taylor, $130,000

11 Hilltop Drive, Rita and Joseph Blazar to Sandeep and Maria Sagar, $625,000

908 McGill Avenue, Clifton Johnson to Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC, $44,000

4141 Stafford Court, James and Lydia Wilson to Kenneth Carter, $291,900

3921 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe homes Inc, $36,750

3921 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rodney Stewart and Patricia Rapier, $289,043

1830 Stratford Drive, Sherry and Thomas Sabatta to David and Shelley Settle, $320,000

4846 Grandview Drive, Ruth and William Philips to Mason Ward, $86,000

3750 Locust Hill Drive West, Ishmial and Ashley Chambers to Janet Irwin and Rachel Irwin, $204,000

1742 Navajo Drive, Seasons, Etc. LLC to Amber McFadden, $128,000

4115 Mason Woods Lane, David and Shelley Settle to Charles and Patty Wells, $245,000

1803 Windsor Avenue, Michael Bryant to Jonathan Dudko and Rachel Wangler, $158,000

2049 Viola Gardens, Kristi Lanham to Peggy Blandford, $145,000

5953 Wayne Bridge Road, Kenneth and Vicki Rafferty to Micheal Durall, $349,900

1316 Allen Street, Vicki and Saul Espino to Chelsea Dowell, $182,500

6290 Valley Brook Trace, April Hopkins to James and Denise Barberis, $209,000

220 Bon Harbor Hills, Charles and Patty Wells to Dustin and Kathleen Jones, $235,000

1919 East 18th Street, Terry and Gladys Hill to TEK Enterprises LLC., $13,500

113 East 17th Street, Pamela Hughes and Paul Vance to Whitney and Bryon Bruce, $304,000

191 Church Street, Carolyn Harney to JLRC Realty Corp., $100,000

6758 Kingston Drive, Christopher and Jaclyn Beckham to James Martin, $359,900

9020 Crisp Road, Brandon and April Mattingly to Justin and Kendra Tudor, $195,000

4513 Oakhurst Bend, Richard and Susan Kim to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $404,000

1095 Hill Avenue, Mayfair Square Development Group LLC. to Elizabeth Merchant, $557,560

5557 Skyline Drive, Marvin and Judy Crowley to Wesley and Lindsey Donohoo, $239,900

