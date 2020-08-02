The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 19-24, 2020:

4807 Kentucky 81, Karen and Timothy Reynolds to Joseph Berry, $105,000

3952 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3952 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Randy Barlett, $209,061

6263 Valley Brook Trace, Emily Roark to Derrell and Jana Billingsley, $234,900

2823 South Hampton Road, Chad and Crystal Heady to Kevin and Stephanie Johnson, $45,000

2670 Greenback Road, Anthony and Bell Miller to David Bickett, $88,000

6144 Sutter Loop West, Naomi Hardesty to Kelsey Roberts, $121,500

1811 Monarch Avenue, Julie Yates and David Yates to Sarah Bradley, $85,000

605 Hill Avenue, Ryan and Shannon Lloyd to Alexander Tignor and Alexandria Lynn, $164,900

2651 Holland Drive, James and Brandy Atherton to Krystle and Dustin Graham, $242,700

5442 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Levi and Angela Haynes, $249,900

5324 Jack Hinton Road, Richard and Jeannie Mattingly to John and Julia Midkiff, $237,000

3070 Avenue of the Park, Ryan Bristow to Walter Swift, $159,000

2500 Windsor Avenue, Mary Stinnett to Maria Metzger, $103,000

4323 Harbor Hills Trace, Timothy and Alexea Carrico to Joseph and Lisa Shoemaker, $174,900

4653 Medley Road, Joseph and Lisa Shoemaker to Jane Roberts, $295,000

2137 Chaffe Court, MBA Inestments LLC to Keely Cecil, $99,150

2391 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Heather McHenry, $184,190

2620 Count Fleet Loop, Benjamin W. King Revocable Trust to Breanna Roberts, $130,000

12029 Kentucky 1513, Susan Sandow to Colton Lanham, $143,000

919 Cedar Street, Equity Partners LLC to Medlock Properties LLC, $95,500

3071 Creek Branch Cove, Eric Gelinas and Susan Lang to Natonal Residential Nominee Services LLC, $380,000

3071 Creek Branch Cove, National Residential Nominee Services LLC to Stefanie Oller, $380,000

729 Danberry Street, Rebecca and Blake Lasher to Chad and Judell Gore, $100,000

2344 Monroe Avenue, Deer Valley Subdivisions LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500

2344 Monroe Avenue, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Danny Minor, $223,284

335 Church Street, Adam Turner to Joy and Toby Hoover, $105,000

2339 Greenbriar Road, Anthony Brown to Juan Mireles and Sondra Perez, $21,000

6206 Autumn Valley Trace, William and Felicia Brumfield to Derek and Lindsey Grotrian, $228,900

5540 Goldenrod Lane, Damion and Amanda Evans to Erica Jones and Cesar Guzman, $181,000

10040 Lanham Road, Nestor and Vivian Herrera to Diane Moody, $350,000

4425 Wexford Crossing, David and Kimberly Docimo to Chad and Kristen Hart, $324,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.