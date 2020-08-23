The following real estate transfer was originally published Aug. 9 with an incorrect price:
2113 Meadow Grass Creek, Anna and James Allen to Jessica Austin, $125,000
The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 6-12, 2020:
3225 Winners Circle, Matthew and Cynthia Alvey to Andrew and Dana Behl, $242,000
4518 Shady Creek Cove, Raymond and Margarita Pavlas to Nicholas and Pennelope Pavlas, $259,900
3629 War Admiral Drive, Linda and Richard Brey to Matthew Stallings, $146,000
853 Live Oak Place, Renee Howell to Nita Kincaid and Perry Hagan, $189,900
2119 Meadow Grass Creek, George and Daphne Lynchard to Sha Moo and Nway Nway Htwe, $214,900
511 Griffith Ave., Jonathan and Lindsey Embry to Thomas and Sherry Sabetta, $351,000
4740 Whistle Rock Court, Dexter Bratcher to Felicia Harper, $189,900
901 Conway Ave., Calvin and Linda Howe to Kash Properties LLC, $12,000
2425 North York St., Teresa Rhinerson to Michael and Amanda Cook, $114,000
1623 and 1709 Jackson St., Mary Hillard to Southern Tank Manufacturing Inc., $38,400
2464 Southeastern Parkway, Amber and Jesse Magan to Timothy and Larissa Prior, $170,000
2543 Burton Road, Buskill Properties to Joshua and Shannon Cain, $329,000
1414 College Drive, Elizabeth Cavin to Curtice and Elizabeth Newcom, $260,000
6861 Creekview Court East, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
6861 Creekview Court East, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lenny Leathers, $267,605
7397 U.S. 60 West, Rajesal VI LLC to Jaytara Properties LLC, $650,000
5547 Berwyn Avenue, Michael and Shirley Powers to Emily Davis, $116,500
635 Chuck Gray Court, James and Carolyn Kassinger to Beverly Todd, $67,500
3332 Bryant Court, Nicholas and Suzanne Kafer to Tonya Moorman, $199,000
5300 Jones Road, Jon Kelley to Ishmial and Ashley Chambers, $260,000
8990 Crisp Road, Justin and Kendra Tudor to Andrew and Ashley Proctor, $155,000
3858 Lewis Lane, Brennan and Rebekah Banet to Emily and Darius Hogg, $147,100
8661 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Kevin and Victoria Merritt to Dokken Dodson, $160,000
3630 Trafalgar Court, Lance Carter to Charles Billings, $120,000
