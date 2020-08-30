The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 13-18, 2020:

3819 Jefferson St., John and Beth Curtis to Rhonda and Jack Lyons, $92,900

3409 Chickasaw Drive, Allen and Sherri Bell to Oo Ray and Ma Thaw Shwe, $159,900

1727 Booth Avenue, Joseph Howard, Patricia and William Carrico, Michael and Janet Howard, Bruce and Diane Howard to Jerry and Virginia Bailey, $60,000

3154 Adams Court, Nickie and Jared Norris to John Abrams, $142,500

4320 Plantation Pointe, Jeremy Theresa Jackson to Nicholas and Suzanne Kafer, $285,000

6358 Valley Brook Trace, Kramer and Elizabeth Sweeten to Chelsea Critchfield, $184,900

2772 Flamingo Ave., Jeanette Walker to Shirley Adams, $36,000

5541 Berwyn Avenue, Lance and Brittany Woolverton to Devin and Nathan Cissell, $126,000

6342 Valley Brook Trace, Matthew and Caitlyn Bristow to Daniel and Donna Speight, $176,900

4744 Breeze Court West, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950

4744 Breeze Court West, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Timothy and Hannah Schwartz, $280,401

4860 Millers Mill Road, Anthony and Jacqueline Wright to Kyle Johnson, $134,000

6501 Summit Drive, Summit ET Partners LLC to TPC of Owensboro LLC, $45,000

2589 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500

2589 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stacy and Christopher Stockdale, $294,910

2585 Landing Terrace, Michael and Connie Fillman to Julia and Daniel Best, $157,000

1631 Daviess Street, Marilyn Clark to Paul Vance and Pamela Hughes, $57,000

5201 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Wes and Christian Reynolds, $187,506

