The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 13-18, 2020:
3819 Jefferson St., John and Beth Curtis to Rhonda and Jack Lyons, $92,900
3409 Chickasaw Drive, Allen and Sherri Bell to Oo Ray and Ma Thaw Shwe, $159,900
1727 Booth Avenue, Joseph Howard, Patricia and William Carrico, Michael and Janet Howard, Bruce and Diane Howard to Jerry and Virginia Bailey, $60,000
3154 Adams Court, Nickie and Jared Norris to John Abrams, $142,500
4320 Plantation Pointe, Jeremy Theresa Jackson to Nicholas and Suzanne Kafer, $285,000
6358 Valley Brook Trace, Kramer and Elizabeth Sweeten to Chelsea Critchfield, $184,900
2772 Flamingo Ave., Jeanette Walker to Shirley Adams, $36,000
5541 Berwyn Avenue, Lance and Brittany Woolverton to Devin and Nathan Cissell, $126,000
6342 Valley Brook Trace, Matthew and Caitlyn Bristow to Daniel and Donna Speight, $176,900
4744 Breeze Court West, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
4744 Breeze Court West, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Timothy and Hannah Schwartz, $280,401
4860 Millers Mill Road, Anthony and Jacqueline Wright to Kyle Johnson, $134,000
6501 Summit Drive, Summit ET Partners LLC to TPC of Owensboro LLC, $45,000
2589 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2589 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stacy and Christopher Stockdale, $294,910
2585 Landing Terrace, Michael and Connie Fillman to Julia and Daniel Best, $157,000
1631 Daviess Street, Marilyn Clark to Paul Vance and Pamela Hughes, $57,000
5201 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Wes and Christian Reynolds, $187,506
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.