The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 14 and June 18.
2135 Summer Walk, Jarod and Whitney Hamilton to Charalambos Pavlas and Panayiota Pavlas, $207,000.
753 Rand Road, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Nicholas Pavlas, $77,000.
77 acres on Haycraft Road, IB Park LLC to Kuegel Farms LLC, $846,890.
1304 E. Second St., Robert and Brenda Higdon to Rafeal and Tammy Tipton, $65,000.
232 Raintree Drive, Jeremy and Linda Maggard to Treeview Properties LLC, $112,500.
4557 Wexford Crossing, B.T. Atherton Family Irrevocable Trust to David and Catherine Graham, $294,500.
Three units at 2816 Veach Road, Lynn Hofer to JR Ross Family LLC, $50,000.
2343 Woodstone Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc. $40,000.
2343 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anthony and Andrea Bennett, $348,097.
2841 Avenue of the Parks, Charles and Carole Thomas to Vicki Gaither, $180,000.
4615 Tanglewood Park Cove, Nancy Williams to Doug and Laura Sandifer, $285,000.
3849 Garden Terrace, Eric and Kelsey Reynolds to Kristin Whitney, $169,900.
2708 Chatham Lane, estate of Mildred Harrington to William and Cynda Wood, $315,000.
2722 Allen St., David and Martha Tichenor to Olivia Hopf, $109,000.
3802 Mark Twain Court, Kristin Whitney to Zachary and Jessica Parsons, $135,000.
1712 Ohio St., Lattie Snyder to Jimmy Easton, $75,000.
2007 Cullen Ave., estate of Donald Oakley to Nicholas Pavlas, $25,000.
8727 Short Station Road, estate of Ignatius Mattingly to Justin and Toni Howe, $195,052.
1843 Airport Road, Donald and Bonnie Bittel to Anthony Bittel III, $130,000.
5779 U.S. 60 W., William and Karen Craig to Todd and Amanda Boswell, $100,000.
6731 U.S. 60 W., Michael Cecil to Michael Cecil and Sherri Pate, half interest, $110,000.
1731 Sioux Place, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Mary Russelburg, $86,500.
2713 Sunrise Drive, Elizabeth Leach to Thang Pi and Vung Bawi, $130,000.
2300 Yewells Landing S., estate of Anna Leonard to Erin Bloss and John Lee, $139,900.
4119 Mason Woods Lane, John Horton to Terri Wight, $155,000.
4740 Whistle Rock Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dexter Bratcher and Connie Carlisle, $172,900.
5116 Garnet Court, Mark and Donna Bolser to Vickie Askins, $235,000.
2352 Reid Road, Joseph and Tammie O'Bryan to Eddie and Donna Bittner, $220,000.
1031 Gardenside Drive, Angela Fitzgerald to Nicholas Pavlas, $75,000.
2614 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Eleanor Elliott, $179,943.
2006 Scherm Road, Anita Travis to Koger Properties LLC, $63,072.
5225 Pleasant Valley Road, Colby and Audra Dorroh to Scott and Codie Lingle, $115,000.
1931 S. Griffith Ave., Brent and Windy Wilkerson to Ann Wilkerson, $122,500.
3023 Sterling Court, Robert Wilson and others to Ron and Joy Tepner, $99,000.
1618 Scherm Road, Mike and Kelly Stinnett to Timothy and Mary Lowe, $179,900.
4320 Peppermill Court, Wei Zheng and Mei Yun Li to Lowell and Kim Lloyd, $230,000.
3802 Rudy Martin Drive, Joshua Wilkerson to Bailey Tucker, $82,600.
1419 Hathaway St. and 1421 Hathaway St., Treychip Enterprises LLC to Paul Stewart, $75,000.
433 Stableford Circle, Donald and Carolyn Canode to Michael and Yanzhi Shaver, $249,900.
3161 Spring Ridge Parkway, Calvin and Glendine Williams to Dayan and Jonia Neves, $509,000.
4173 Liberty Point, Vickie Askins to Equity Trade and Relocation Co., $150,000.
2070 Sussex Place, Lisa Roberson to Susan Clark, $218,000.
3128 Wood Valley Point, Enkeleida and Fatjon Veizaj to Scott and Ashley Gorman, $348,500.
1706 Sterling Valley Drive, Edison and Susan Pabon to Mark and Donna Bolser, $290,000.
5163 Seabiscuit Loop, Albert and Elizabeth Reynolds to Mary Buschkoetter, $174,900.
3617 Aristides Drive, Nathan and Tara Woosley to Joshua and Jessica Tyler, $143,556.
821 W. Eighth St., MTGLQ Investors LLP to Diana Bermejo, $63,000.
1940 San Anita Circle, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Larry Prater, $4,000.
3621 S. Griffith Ave., Thomas and Mary Lou Blackford to Sherrell and Patricia Blair, $168,000.
2931 Baybrook St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Kentucky Housing Corp., $50,163.
2208 Fairway Drive, Benjamin and Courtney Wilkerson to Taylor Collins and Shelby Elmore, $187,000.
10557 Kentucky 144, Charles Shepherd to Austin Goetz, $109,000.
2413 Daviess St., Walter and Megan Bosse to Maranda Maurer, $144,000.
2236 Village Run, Olga Chernova to Scott Remole, $129,000.
621 Glenn Court, Laura and Devin Newton to Zachery and Jillian McCarty, $117,000.
1708 McConnell Ave., Paul Stewart to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $44,000.
