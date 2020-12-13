The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 19-27, 2020:

2 Hilltop Trace, Barry and Stacy Bratcher to Sally Ward, $395,000

4216 Harbor Hills Trace, Jason and Natalie Beyer to Kelsey and Ian Clark, $159,900

934 Holly Avenue, Terry and Linda Sparks to Marissa and Darion Morrow, $122,000

9761 Oak Street, Noah and Rachel Hamilton to Mark Hamilton, $119,000

2342 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rafiq Ahamed and Kamilia Rohin, $207,132

6816 Creekview Court West, Jon and Amber Bristow to Zachary and Heather Hatcher, $385,000

1425 Tamarack Road, Nancy Miles to Anna Bontrager, $149,900

1409 Coventry Lane, Edward and Maria Dowdy to Kathy Gray, $279,000

3949 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Justin Nauman, $277,804

4503 Taylor Drive, Sally Barker and Albert Ward to Tycen Brock, $199,500

8039 KY-144, Jeremy and Jessica Conder to Noah and Rachel Hamilton, $132,000

1719 Breckenridge Street, Larry and Cheryl Stinnett to Vantacar LLC, $200,000

1725 Winding Way, Project 1924 LLC to Shu Fei Jiang, $59,900

1902 Wink Court, Scott and Linda Richards to Joseph Crowe and Sandra Majors, $139,000

1202 Triplett Street, Medical Services of America Inc. to Mitchell Premier LLC, $185,000

3131 Oakridge Court, Scott and Gina Alder to Andrew and Sarah Rudkosky, $462,500

2435 Tornton Avenue, Brandon and Taylor Evenden to Dreyon and Enaesha Mitchell, $139,900

2318 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe homes Inc., $29,500

2318 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hung Kee and Soe Meh, $209,197

2301 Ottawa Drive, James Lacey to Thomas and Elizabeth Pierce, $209,900

4119 Kipling Drive, Zachary and Terra Boyd to Daniel Mathis, $129,200

4254 Springhurst Lane, Gary and Connie Gaddis to Eric and Rachael Faulkner, $489,900

5507 Goldenrod Lane, Brence and Mallory Brooks to Jeffrey Peak, $259,500

3020 Legion Park Drive, Mary and Bryson Morrow to Linda Mock, $111,250

4566 Woodlake Run, Joohn and Hollie Clayton to Benjamin and Rachel Carlisle, $315,000

5137 Diamond Drive, Stephen and Olivia Hardy to Jared and Lauren Taylor, $224,900

