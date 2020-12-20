The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 28-31, 2020:
6630 Autumn Creek, Erica and Harry Pedigo to Christopher and Crystal Purcell, $252,500
2712 Old Hartford Road, Lonnie Goben to Violet Stearsman, $114,200
309 East 23rd Street, Emily Wilson and Matthew Clark to Peter and Gayle Durr, $124,900
4731 Carlsbad Lane, Wayne and Theresa Wilson to Michael and Gigi Mackey, $334,500
4029 Kensington Place, Kelsey and Jared Peacock to Zachary an Kennedy Hayden, $186,900
2910 South Griffith Avenue, Margie Hodges to Denise Bratton, $165,000
418 Reid Road, Town and Country of Owensboro LLC to Bluegrass MHP Holdings LLC, $1,450,000
508 Wesleyan Place, William Stone, Benjamin Stone, Lori McDonald and Colin McDonald to Jordan and Shayla Hancock, $137,500
4944 Meadowlark Drive, Frances Watts and Anita Nix to Steven and Edna Johnson, $80,000
3323 Allen Street, Thomas and Mira Payne to N & G Legacy Estates, $55,000
1703 East 24th Street, Keith and April Gough to Kristina Knapp, $121,500
4418 Hunters Trace, Ethan and Elisha Lyne to Krystin Wells, $169,000
420 Catalina Drive, Dream Design LLC to Edward Simpson, $128,900
4613 Kings Mill Drive, Justin and Katrina Purcell to Daniel Lanham, $147,000
3981 Brookside Court, Gregory Adams to Gregory and Meleah Vaught, $186,000
3306 Shadewood Terrace, Alan and Lisa Lawrence to Leah and Stephen Mullins, $246,500
3205 Daviess Street, Michael and Valerie Short to Sky and Brenna Saylor, $105,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.