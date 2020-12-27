The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, 2020:

2710 Burton Road, Quinten and Jenna Smeathers to Tamula Reed, $89,000

3000 Trails Way, Zachary and Haleigh Woodard to Kevin and Sara McDonough, $202,500

2512 Downing Drive, Adam and Rikki Arnold to Samantha Williams, $148,000

2074 Little Stream Run, William and Shelby Martin to Lawrence and Judith Payne, $264,000

2067 Trillium Gardens, Linda Blanchard to Linda Meador, $157,000

8041 McCarty Road, Austin and Haley Moser to Alicia and Todd Curtis, $262,500

1400 and 1600 West 7th Street, Farmers Elevators LL to Roger and Susan Kamuf, Robert and Brenda Higdon, $450,000

4035 Wood Trace, Clinton and Sydney Girten to Rita and Joseph Blazer, $347,500

2680 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

2680 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Larry and Jennifer Beasley, $206,370

2528 Middleground Drive, Carolyn Estes to Melissa Powers and Magda Rodriquez, $160,000

2683 McMahon Road, Gretchen Miller to Tom and Carol Coppage, $47,500

5249 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Gary Baker, $268,630

3325 Warehouse Road, Commercial Warehousing Inc. to ADM Commercial Properties LLC, $148,943

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.