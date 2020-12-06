The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 12-18, 2020:
2680 East Victory Court, Ryan Carmon to Cristy Schneider, $79,900
3406 Imperial Place, Jeffrey and Connie Lashbrook to Brooke Mehringer and Matthew Mortis, $272,500
3925 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3925, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christopher and Sonya Ray, $256,638
3088 Kentucky 142, Patrick and Alma Ward to Andries Wyk, $306,300
401 E. Seventh St., Sandra Jarboe to Rainbow Rentals LLC, $102,000
749 Canterbury Road, Carl and Renee Henderson to Debra Hinton, $146,000
3924 Old Hartford Road, Phillip Lawrence to Eric and Rebecca Potter, $262,000
2945 Krystal Lane, Eric and Heather Skaufel to Brittany and Joseph Higdon, $190,000
1840 Wellshurst Drive, Ricky and Therese Henson to Madison and Katelyn Fulkerson, $251,250
230 Hubert Court, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jacob Eames, $105,500
410 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Bret Oost, $238,150
2000 E. 10th St., Karla Hendrix to Acacia Bradley, $130,000
2545 Lake Pointe, Bryon and Whitney Bruce to Stacie Sauerheber, $112,000
2215 St. Mark Court, Mary and Kenneth Clary to Seth and Erinn Williams, $139,000
3670 Wood Trace, William and Valerie Thompson to Mark and Katherine Redfern, $275,500
416-418 Cedar St., Scott and Katie Sterling to Jeremiah Drahos, $74,500
3738 Jefferson St., Janice Puckett to Manu and Kiran Patel, $82,000
10781 U.S. 431, Zachary and Jennifer Hatcher to Joe and Karen Kight, $324,000
