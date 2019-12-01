The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
3512 Plaudit Place, Bonita and Carroll Quisenberry to Michael and Peggy Brown, $117,900
3912 Rudy Martin Drive, Leah Embry to Douglas Wathen and Layal Shahadab, $119,900
2116 Westerfield Lane, Michael and Patricia Bosley to Lynn and Shane Kahkola, $110,000
6339 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Connie Booker, $170,790
6852 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
6852 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Eric and Marisa Smith, $253,383
1811 Asbury Place, Michael and Margaret Flaherty to Nicholas and Sydney McCurry, $119,000
2235 Tamarack Road, Jerry and Pamela Crabtree to Samantha Singh, $66,600
1747 E. 26th St., estate of Dorothy Smithson to William and Brenda Wathen, $93,500
521 Frederica St., Carston Management Inc. to Apex Rentals I LLC, $575,000 for two parcels
222 Allen St., Carston Management Inc. to Apex Rentals I LLC, $575,000 for two parcels
4100 Nina Drive, KSB LLC to David and Clare McBrayer, $244,900
6395 Masonville Habit Road, David and Clare McBrayer to James and Tina Kasinger, $281,500
2439 Free Silver Road., Robert and Jacqueline Duncan and others to IB Park LLC, $315,523
2545 Free Silver Road, Robert and Jacqueline Duncan and others to IB Park LLC, $79,870
2460 Free Silver Road, Robert and Jacqueline Duncan and others to IB Park LLC, $295,974
3660 Limestone Drive, Martin and Valerie Reel to Jared and Jaime Martin, $75,000
2541 Longshot Cove, Norma Howerton to Leah Embry, $239,000
2390 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500
2390 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeanine and Glenn Woods, $180,722
4436 Hunters Trace, Tina and J. Darin Kasinger to Brian Stewart, $165,000
6504 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc, $30,225
6504 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mary Serrano, $177,229
4700 Lonesome Pine Trail, Ione Jones to Tammy Ambs, $64,000
1925 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Georgia Gist, $340,000
3424 Dove Loop S., Chaney and Eric Mayer to Logan and Ashleigh Bell, $120,000
314 Camden Circle, Joseph and Lillian Stofer to Troy and Kelci Duncan, $189,000
1799 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Land Corporation to Jagoes Homes Inc., $46,000
1799 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Paula Greer, $325,535
225 Covington Ridge Drive, Richard and Linda Romero to Charles and Nancy Lanham, $35,000
7205 Roy Wells Road, John and Kara Miller to Jack and Dorothy Wall, $240,000
2515 S. Cherokee Drive, Christopher and Samantha Riley to Paige and Otis Sowders, $147,900
2 Becks Landing, Joseph and Donna Roby to Benjamin Miller and Megan Payne, $362,500
2409 Haviland Drive, Donita Lucas to Alisa Hamilton, $97,500
4144 Mayflower Drive, Michelle Hoffman to Todd King and Elizabeth Bradley, $205,000
4853 Sturbridge Place, Erika Massie and Philip Hatfield to Ohio Valley Properties LLC, $67,500
206 E. 21st St., Jerry and Alicia Schwartz to Ashley Harbison and Daniel Yaeger, $169,900
4507 Barrington Place, Jonny Blondin to Aung Kyaw and Poe Meh, $168,900
2931 Baybrook St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Harish Patel, $40,000
1341 Payne Ave., Billie and Vince Wilhite to Michael and Marla Hayden, $60,000
2470 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc. $38,500
2470 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marsha and George Ballard, $207,435
243 Fern Hill Drive, Jennifer and Jason Key to Christopher and Samantha Riley, $289,900
4531 Oakhurst Bend, David and Catherine Graham to Brent and Heather Hampton, $433,000
2220 Veach Road, Gary and Donna Pickrell to Jason and Cathy Pickrell, $89,000
2226 Veach Road, Gary and Donna Pickrell to Jason and Cathy Pickrell, $33,300
627 E. 23rd St., Gary and Donna Pickrell to Jason and Cathy Pickrell, $16,700
3315 Adams St., Brian and Samantha Fulkerson to Donita Lucas, $96,900
724 Carter Road, David and Mary Strehl and DF&K Rentals LLC, $67,000
10901 Kentucky 231, David and Tamatha Hickey to Peter and Mindy Clark, $165,000
2633 Wimsatt Court, HTPMIL LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, $96,000
1611 W. 12th St., RAANGE Investments LLC to McDaniel Enterprises LLC, $79,000
2321 S. York St., Lisa Elliott and others to Deborah Gray, $77,000
3609 Trafalgar Court, Carl and Teresa Williams to James and Carolyn Kassinger, $120,000
9021 Aubrey Road, Jessie Riley to Copelyn and Peggy Payne, $10,000
6096 Kentucky 1389, Larry and Tabatha Carman to Mark and Kelsey Roberts, $340,000
2260 Meadowhill Lane, Paula Greer to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $232,650
