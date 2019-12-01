The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

3512 Plaudit Place, Bonita and Carroll Quisenberry to Michael and Peggy Brown, $117,900

3912 Rudy Martin Drive, Leah Embry to Douglas Wathen and Layal Shahadab, $119,900

2116 Westerfield Lane, Michael and Patricia Bosley to Lynn and Shane Kahkola, $110,000

6339 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Connie Booker, $170,790

6852 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225

6852 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Eric and Marisa Smith, $253,383

1811 Asbury Place, Michael and Margaret Flaherty to Nicholas and Sydney McCurry, $119,000

2235 Tamarack Road, Jerry and Pamela Crabtree to Samantha Singh, $66,600

1747 E. 26th St., estate of Dorothy Smithson to William and Brenda Wathen, $93,500

521 Frederica St., Carston Management Inc. to Apex Rentals I LLC, $575,000 for two parcels

222 Allen St., Carston Management Inc. to Apex Rentals I LLC, $575,000 for two parcels

4100 Nina Drive, KSB LLC to David and Clare McBrayer, $244,900

6395 Masonville Habit Road, David and Clare McBrayer to James and Tina Kasinger, $281,500

2439 Free Silver Road., Robert and Jacqueline Duncan and others to IB Park LLC, $315,523

2545 Free Silver Road, Robert and Jacqueline Duncan and others to IB Park LLC, $79,870

2460 Free Silver Road, Robert and Jacqueline Duncan and others to IB Park LLC, $295,974

3660 Limestone Drive, Martin and Valerie Reel to Jared and Jaime Martin, $75,000

2541 Longshot Cove, Norma Howerton to Leah Embry, $239,000

2390 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500

2390 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeanine and Glenn Woods, $180,722

4436 Hunters Trace, Tina and J. Darin Kasinger to Brian Stewart, $165,000

6504 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc, $30,225

6504 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mary Serrano, $177,229

4700 Lonesome Pine Trail, Ione Jones to Tammy Ambs, $64,000

1925 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Georgia Gist, $340,000

3424 Dove Loop S., Chaney and Eric Mayer to Logan and Ashleigh Bell, $120,000

314 Camden Circle, Joseph and Lillian Stofer to Troy and Kelci Duncan, $189,000

1799 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Land Corporation to Jagoes Homes Inc., $46,000

1799 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Paula Greer, $325,535

225 Covington Ridge Drive, Richard and Linda Romero to Charles and Nancy Lanham, $35,000

7205 Roy Wells Road, John and Kara Miller to Jack and Dorothy Wall, $240,000

2515 S. Cherokee Drive, Christopher and Samantha Riley to Paige and Otis Sowders, $147,900

2 Becks Landing, Joseph and Donna Roby to Benjamin Miller and Megan Payne, $362,500

2409 Haviland Drive, Donita Lucas to Alisa Hamilton, $97,500

4144 Mayflower Drive, Michelle Hoffman to Todd King and Elizabeth Bradley, $205,000

4853 Sturbridge Place, Erika Massie and Philip Hatfield to Ohio Valley Properties LLC, $67,500

206 E. 21st St., Jerry and Alicia Schwartz to Ashley Harbison and Daniel Yaeger, $169,900

4507 Barrington Place, Jonny Blondin to Aung Kyaw and Poe Meh, $168,900

2931 Baybrook St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Harish Patel, $40,000

1341 Payne Ave., Billie and Vince Wilhite to Michael and Marla Hayden, $60,000

2470 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc. $38,500

2470 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marsha and George Ballard, $207,435

243 Fern Hill Drive, Jennifer and Jason Key to Christopher and Samantha Riley, $289,900

4531 Oakhurst Bend, David and Catherine Graham to Brent and Heather Hampton, $433,000

2220 Veach Road, Gary and Donna Pickrell to Jason and Cathy Pickrell, $89,000

2226 Veach Road, Gary and Donna Pickrell to Jason and Cathy Pickrell, $33,300

627 E. 23rd St., Gary and Donna Pickrell to Jason and Cathy Pickrell, $16,700

3315 Adams St., Brian and Samantha Fulkerson to Donita Lucas, $96,900

724 Carter Road, David and Mary Strehl and DF&K Rentals LLC, $67,000

10901 Kentucky 231, David and Tamatha Hickey to Peter and Mindy Clark, $165,000

2633 Wimsatt Court, HTPMIL LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, $96,000

1611 W. 12th St., RAANGE Investments LLC to McDaniel Enterprises LLC, $79,000

2321 S. York St., Lisa Elliott and others to Deborah Gray, $77,000

3609 Trafalgar Court, Carl and Teresa Williams to James and Carolyn Kassinger, $120,000

9021 Aubrey Road, Jessie Riley to Copelyn and Peggy Payne, $10,000

6096 Kentucky 1389, Larry and Tabatha Carman to Mark and Kelsey Roberts, $340,000

2260 Meadowhill Lane, Paula Greer to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $232,650

