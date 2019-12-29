The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 24 to Oct. 31
6155 Sutter Loop E., Cynthia Minnicks to Abigail Arrendell, $112,000
6867 Kentucky 2830, Rose Wheatley to Timothy Pointer, $60,000
3238 Spring Ridge Parkway, Scott and Jennifer Baird to Roberto and Primilina Corpus, $315,000
3238 Spring Ridge Parkway, Roberto and Primilina Corpus to Corpus Realty Company LLC, $315,000
1463 Hunting Creek Court, Gary and Darla Barker to Brandon and Lauren Brooks, $482,500
618 E. 25th St., estate of Marjorie Welsh to Terry and Carla Frost, $70,000
2267 Ponder Place, Michael and Catherine Murdock to Joseph Stone, $129,900
1000 Leitchfield Road, Melanie Billings and Susan Heck to Walter Cassoday, $35,000 for three parcels
1016 Leitchfield Road, Melanie Billings and Susan Heck to Walter Cassoday, $35,000 for three parcels
1018 Leitchfield Road, Melanie Billings and Susan Heck to Walter Cassoday, $35,000 for three parcels
2266 Meadowhill Lane, Brandon and Lauren Brooks to William and Heavyn Wilson, $275,000
6612 Autumn Creek, Timothy and Marty Russ to Brandon Blake, $209,500
1321 Breckenridge St., Owensboro Music Center to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $300,000 for two parcels
1303 Breckenridge St., Owensboro Music Center to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $300,000 for two parcels
319 Plum St., Darry and Bettye Cain to Dionicio Lomas and Angela Mireles, $500
8041 Kentucky 762, John and Lorrie Hagan to Taylor Hagan and Krystyn Church, $67,000
456 Camden Circle, Maury and Lindsey Duneghy to Corey and Amber Hamilton, $164,900
3723 Strike The Gold Court, Amy and Shawn Coy to Ethan Hall, $169,900
3961 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,500
3961 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brittany and Lauren Goffinet, $273,861
2833 Turfway Drive, Jeffery Sorce and Ashley Sorce to Ryan and Lauren Crowe, $250,000
4913 Curdsville-Delaware Road, Steve and Robin Stammer to Jacob Glenn, $164,000
1902 Wink Court, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Scott Richards, $59,000
1711 Gobler Ford Road, Larry and Barbara McCarty and others to Michael and Chelsea Blanchard, $16,000
14 acres on Kentucky 56, estate of Wanda Kuegel to Thompson Farms, $112,000
445 acres on Mulligan Road, estate of Wanda Kuegel to Thompson Farms, $2.6 million
6270 Pleasant Valley Road, Christina Boarman and Anthony Williams to TJB Investments LLC, $30,000
1504 Wing Ave., ACA Properties LLC to William and Andrienne Wiesman, $75,000
8279 Crisp Road, Hugh and Mary Johnson to Jeffrey and Jan Johnson, $47,000 for 1/2 interest
2518 W. Cloverdale Drive, Lauren Harney to Michael and Ethan McComas, $89,000
5503 Goldenrod Lane, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua Yonts and Kelsey Brewer, $259,796
1519 W. Parrish Ave., Pamela Baker to Thomas Morrison II, $114,800
6865 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,900
6865 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Niven Monsegue and Katia Rivera, $250,325
2237 Village Run, Mary and Donald Higgs to Stephanie Lancaster, $137,900
6950 Luther Taylor Road, Holly Gibson to Patricia Vertress, $50,000
3601 Dove Loop S., Austin Patton to Brittany Gray, $116,000
3709 Thruston Dermont Road, Onda Brummett to Michael and Catherine Murdock, $169,900
2555 Landing Terrace, Gary and Linda Hall to Donna Bartlett, $140,000
4758 Windy Hollow Road, Corey Hamilton and Amber Stacik to Austin Patton, $118,000
2221 Village Run, Langley and Heath Roby to Robin and Summer Woolard, $113,000
2050 Airport Road, JoAnn Wood and Grady Phillips to John and Lori Roberts, $162,000
4103 McIntire Crossing, Thomas Bullington to Jared Lambert, $133,500
2033 Wimbledon Court, Marcia Martin to Cathy Neal, $234,000
3815 Edenberry Court, Thomas and Stacey Cowan to Kyle and Roberta Geiger, $220,000
514 W. Warwick Drive, estate of Mildred Dejarnatt to LT & LK Holdings LLC, $103,000
2943 Cheyenne Drive, Jennifer and Tyler Munhollon to Joan Burke, $138,500
3000 Sterling Court, Betty R. Majors Family Irrevocable Trust to Donald and Gayla Higgins, $117,000
616 Time Drive, J & S Rentals LLC to Commonwealth Ventures Inc., $155,000
2360 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500
2360 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cing Zun, $190,370
506 Eastwood Drive, Lauren Thompson to Matthew Bailey, $142,900
4605 Kings Mill Drive, Jansen and Jenny Aldridge to Carla York, $132,000
3800 Brentwood Drive, Brentwood LLC to RFI III LLC, $610,000
820 W. Fifth St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to H.L. Neblett Community Center Inc., $20,000
2012 Sunset Drive, Kimberly and Christy Strolin to Disaster Team Inc., $77,735
