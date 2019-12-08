The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 3 to Oct. 11
1937 Paddock Pointe Cove, Diversified Properties to Thompson Homes Inc., $65,000 for two parcels
1949 Paddock Pointe Cove, Diversified Properties to Thompson Homes Inc., $65,000 for two parcels
10133 Walnut St., Norman and Mary Howard to Jeffrey Dickens and Rachel Myers, $182,500
1405 Jackson St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro to Charles Riley, $62,250
4125 Rudy Martin Drive, CVI XX Mortgage Loan Trust I to Patty Coppage, $68,000
Farm on Kentucky 762, ADDRESS, Gary and Jackie Howard to DMCR Properties LLC, $129,363
Farm on Kentucky 279 N., Case Drilling Company to CTC Investments LLC, $33,643
4991 Jessica Lane, JR Acquisitions LLC to John and Sandra Roberts, $60,000
5410 Diane Ave., Nicole White to Mason Whittaker, $107,000
226 E. 25th St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $34,000 for 1/2 interest
6094 Millers Mill Road, Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $22,500 for 1/2 interest
1814 Triplett St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $600,000 for 1/2 interest
101 Plum St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $10,250 for 1/2 interest
216 Maple St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $15,500 for 1/2 interest
2701 Allen St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $23,500 for 1/2 interest
1 Stone Creek Park, Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $210,000 for 1/2 interest
1458 Sutter Loop S., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $46,450 for 1/2 interest
101 Plum St., Carston Management Inc. to Scott Gammenthaler, $27,500
500 Leitchfield Road, Ohio Valley Motor Sales LLC to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $21,000
1336 Tamarack Road, Charles Guffy and Devonna Guffy to Chan and Mi Nai, $128,000
806 E. 18th St., The Bruce and Brenda H. Hagan Revocable Living Trust to John and Bridget Austin, $92,500
2020 Wimbledon Court, Nancy Middleton to Clayton Horton and Joy Horton, $205,000
1725 E. 20th St., James and Marilyn McCarty to Elvie and Teresa Roberson, $30,500
6094 Millers Mill Road, Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $45,000
411 E. 18th St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $34,000
1220 Hall St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $8,000
1300 Hall St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $4,000
1722 Hall St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $17,500
1412 Tamarack Road, Rocky Maddox and Brittany Gooley to Jimmie Eaves, $164,500
161 Kentucky 140 E., Eric and Tammy Belcher to Marian Beeman, $65,000
3028 Quincy Court, Baw and Peh Reh to N8 Holdings LLC, $105,000
4707 Shell Drive, Christopher and Ashley Vincent to Eric Mayer and Chaney Jefferies-Mayer, $235,000
10694 Kentucky 764, Jason Mitchell to Timothy and Della Mitchell, $43,000
2104 Keenland Parkway, Colony Mobile Estates Association Inc. to Kristen Rust, $3,000
2033 Littlewood Drive, William and Detra Foreman to Kelly Nunley, $390,000
2568 Heartland Greens Pointe, Kathi Blanco to Lindsay and Alina Bigham, $153,000
8861 Kingfisher Lake Road, Stephanie Martin to Carrie and Forrest Shepard, $340,000
212 Rudy Road, Mike and Karen Martin to Jason and Lacey Harville, $468,000
720 Parrish Ave., Crab Properties LLC to Jonathan Herzog and Kimberly Jagoe, $66,000
4962 Millers Mill Road, Warren and Lori Marksberry to Jamison and Bailey Boswell, $145,000
4437 Wexford Crossing, Philip and Kelly Purdom to Christopher and Ashley Vincent, $421,250
2708 Griffith Ave., Aaron and Shelby Payne to Brittany Gooley, $153,000
6035 Pleasant Valley Road, Jane Crowe to William Barr and Leslie Neeley, $305,000
2522 Palomino Place, Jason and Lacey Harville to Shelbi and William November, $237,000
4288 King Road, Timothy and Lisa Aull and others to Jordan and Tiffany Harrington, $11,850 for one acre
4321 Loft Cove, James Schelli to Hugh and Sandra Edds, $50,000
424 Locust Court, estate of Joyce Ann Snyder and others to Madeline Howell, $125,000
2530 Juniper Gardens, Rebecca DiRito to Kathi Blanco, $137,000
4704 Water Wheel Way, Kelly Nunley to Jane Crowe, $298,500
1528 E. 19th St., Tammie and Jeff Jones to Jesus Santiago and Cecilia Santos, $16,500 for two parcels
1911 Railroad St., Tammie and Jeff Jones to Jesus Santiago and Cecilia Santos, $16,500 for two parcels
125 Old Livermore Road N., Shaun and Erik McCarty to Tina Kerr, $119,000
2505 Strickland Drive, Laurel Beaty and Kayla Brooks, $94,000
6208 Kentucky 144, Margaret Mills to Eric and Tammy Belcher, $232,000
1033 Daniels Lane, Holland Kentucky Properties LLC to Loan Oak - Owensboro LLC, $1,452,500
