The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 11 to Oct. 17
4221 Hawthorne Drive, Thomas and Naomi O'Hearn to Montgomery and Susan Doyle, $135,000
6756 Curdsville Delaware Road, Barry and Summer Dant to Nicole and Anthony Daugherty, $145,000
410 E. 27th St., Nicholas and Crystal Tuttle to Courtney Cantrell, $106,000
6491 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Laurie Kelley and Michael Fitch, $171,808
3162 Alvey Park Drive W., Woodlands Investments LLC to Senior Green LLC, $400,000
1011 E. 16th St., Steve Castlen Rentals LLC to Jerry Bailey, $39,000
5554 Kentucky 56, James and Dorothy Howell to Robert and Patricia Schrecker, $200,000
2358 Heartland Park, Cynthia Denise Griffith Revocable Trust to Zachary and Jacqueline Smith, $290,000
3320 Bryant Court, Melody Knight to Deborah Thompson, $183,000
2113 McFarland Ave., estate of Lila Chapman to Peter and Elizabeth Sims, $20,000
119 Perkins Lane, Elsie Blandford and others to Paul Keown, $32,000
2602 Count Fleet Loop, Karen and Larry Frasier to Per Reh and Mary Meh, $149,900
8 Quail Ridge Court D, Steve Hamilton to Herman and Thelma Robicheaux, $82,500
2107 Meadowhill Lane, Dustie and Brandon Moseley to Jordan and Tami Evans, $181,500
1624 Sweeney St., Roy and Daisy James to Garry and Diane Lillpop, $38,000
9365 Stanley Birk City Road, Anna and William Middleton to Angelica Colburn, $20,000
2642 Redford Drive, Nathan and Lindsay McQuady to N8 Holdings LLC, $105,000
3832 Kipling Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Larry Stinnett, $71,000
2216 Berkshire Drive, Nicholas Tharp to Michelle Hays, $135,000
2031 Breckenridge St., Jim and Jennifer Yeckering to Brian Langford, $108,500
759 Haley Lane, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Ray and Jenny Jones and MSL Investments LLC, $54,000 for 1/2 interest
517 Tampa Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Tiffani Henry, $61,000
5717 Jack Hinton Road, Avery and Judy McDonald to John and Shelly Tyler, $117,500
4730 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
6479 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
6496 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
4002 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
2343 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950
2349 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950
8312 Kentucky 815, John and Sandra Roberts to Robert Hamilton, $70,000
1807 N. Chesterfield Drive, Steven and Loreen Champion to Chase N Rainbow LLC, $36,000
3607 Hawthorne Drive, Bradley and Vanessa Rowan to The Adventures in Television Retirement Trust, $99,900
2223 S. Griffith Ave., Cassandra Taylor to Kari Cecil, $130,000
3858 Locust Hill Drive, Bobbi and Mark Kenady to Jeron Maynard, $180,000
4114 Farmington Court, Charles Armstrong to Preston and Molly Simms, $129,000
4846 Cambridge Drive, Ronald and Laura Edmonson to Gregory Cecil, $139,000
2571 Hillbrooke Parkway, Jeremy Stanley and Jamie Stanley to Ronnie Barker II, $275,000
3632 Earls Lane, Carla York to E & R Property Management LLC, $125,000
3523 Roundtable Loop, Timothy and Brittany Steed to Equity Trade & Relocation Company, $160,000
4843 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to Jerry and Sharon Morris, $69,900
2817 Allen St., Connor Anderson to Tyler Baity $82,000
2701 W. Ninth St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Bank of America N.A., $64,243
249 N. Chestnut Grove Road, Brian and Terri Hofstrom to Bryson and Jenna Fulkerson, $325,000
3109 Spring Run, Donald and Sharon Jones to Larkin Wetzel, $293,700
2203 Kentucky 144, Terry and Pat Stasuik to Kristina and Douglas Miller, $72,900
1230 Venable Ave., estate of Connie Hockenberry to Jerry and Virginia Bailey, $62,500
3245 Riders Row, Bruce and Jana Bryant to Timothy and Brittany Steed, $197,000
2272 Meadowhill Lane, Willard and Judy Peveler to Randy Hayden and Stephanie Martin, $230,000
2407 Hunt Ave., Ben Miller to Lai Kya and Naw Dah, $139,900
2367 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Allyson and Marshall Sanders, $179,806
7706 Kentucky 81, Paul and Janet Layman to Bernardo Navarro, $38,000
5073 Boswell Road, Sean and Sandra Bennett to Steven and Kristen Hagan, $235,000
7006 Kentucky 815, DB & Son LLC to 815 Bar and Grill LLC, $125,000
1726 Hughes Ave., Eva Sumner to Cynthia McGehee and Veronica Page, $57,900
1911 Eaton Ave., The James R. and Joyce O. Muffett Revocable Living Trust to Raymond and Kimberly Settle, $225,000
2509 Middleground Drive, Patricia Marcellino to Kenneth and Teresa Boarman, $67,000
