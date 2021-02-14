The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 4 to Feb. 9:
6360 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Guarenteed Trade LLC to Logan and Katelynn Buckman, $194,900
8347 Kentucky 56, Paul and Bonnie Hancock to Garrett and Jessie Horsley, $50,220
9342 Sauer Lane, Crystal and Ryan Howard to WBD Solo 401K Trust, $65,000
2646 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2646 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hunter and Jessica Ragan, $191,018
3513 E. Surrey Drive, Donald Oliver to Jason Roberts, $79,900
917 Isaac Shelby Drive, Dylan Inhulsen to Thomas and Della Poole, $124,500
4401 Scotty Lane, Barbara Winstead to David and Brittani Feltman, $193,000
2257 Woodstone Court, Wesley and Jean Capps to Jeffrey and Michelle Green, $275,000
1000 Jackson St., Mary Sinnett and George Cline to Matthew Howard, $3,000
301 E. 16 St., McHayden Properties LLC to Jason and Ashley Payne, $552,000
1148 Triplett St., Michael and Joella Baker to OWB Downtown LLC, $4,000
118 St. Ann St., Michael and Joella Baker to OWB Downtown LLC, $26,000
2711 Summer Point Court, Brittney Bapps to Jerold McDonald II, $193,900
1724 Navajo Drive, Jerold McDonald II to Sarah Lawrence, $129,900
2387 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sandra Dawdy, $253,080
2426 Alysa Landing, Estate of Jo Ann Tabb to Tiffany Hoffman, $255,000
2662 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua Skimmerhorn, $194,900
2662 Hayden Road, Matthew Hoffman and Tiffany Hoffman to Frank and Cleta Brancato, $575,000
1913 Sunset Drive, Philip and Cheryl McGovern and others to David McGivern II, $85,000
1203 W. Fourth St., Mitchell Rentals LLC to Poonam Gollen, $10,000
400 Wing Ave., Krystal and Jason Kimmins Sr. to Elizabeth Skaggs, $75,000
3136 Allen St., Jason Terry to Cassondra House, $104,000
10357 Main St., Vickey Wood and Michael Grasela to Ohio Valley Properties LLC, $50,000
12957 Red Hill Maxwell Road, David Presson and Marie Krzton to Wellspring Real Estate Holdings, $84,200
3827 Courtside Drive, William Fares Jr. and Ashton Fulkerson to Doodlyn Colas and Kristin Lamb, $218,000
3022 Daviess St., Tad Hatfield to Poonam Gollen, $85,000
3678 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Jane Nishimori, $217,443
6107 Fairmont Court, Kelly and David Conner to Raina Fauste and James Faith Jr., $345,000
1734 E. Parrish Ave., JJP Jumpin Jack LLC to Hayden Development Co. LLC, $750,000
2001 Emmick Way, Hayden Development Co. to JJP Jumpin Jack LLC, $1.5 million
