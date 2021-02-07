The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2020:
833 Alexandria, Debra and Arthur Herreld to David and Leigh Castlen, $535,000
2512 Triple Crown Way, Virginia Shelton to Sandra McKinley, $177,000
106 West 20th Street, Leslie McKay and Frederick Douglas to Dream Design LLC, $75,000
9122 KY-405, Wilton and Sheila Powell to Barbara and Carroll Stites, $159,900
1700 Lock Avenue, James Calhoun to Harini Cardwell, $50,000
4565 Bridle Ridge Court, David and Leigh Decker to Clarissa Smith, $285,000
3330 Imperial Place, The Estate of Roger Sanders to WDS Properties LLC, $145,000
7850 Saur Road, Devin Taylor to Jody and Patricia Beavin, $390,000
2663 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2663 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ethan Williams, $188,995
420 Clay Street, John and Kara Foster to Zachary and Kennedy Hayden, $72,000
85 Woodford Avenue, Agnes Lewis to Latera Carrethers, $105,000
1435 West 12th Street, David and Rachel Jackson to Robin Carter and Christopher Carter, $150,000
1704 Gobler Ford Road, Jimmy and Mary Calhoun to Sharla Yonker, $164,900
1819 West 2nd Street, Stepping Out LLC to Fresh Start for Women Inc., $410,00
1807 West 2nd Street, Robin Brown to Fresh Start for Women Inc., $92,881
3965 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Home Inc., $36,750
3965 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to David and Leigh Decker, $325,607
1323 Carter Road, WZR Rentals LLC to Ana Martinez, $67,000
6212 Old Highway 54, David and Jennifer Garber to Jackie Price, $25,687
2405 South Cherokee Drive, Raina Fauste to Paul Fenwick, $163,000
