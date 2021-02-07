The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2020:

833 Alexandria, Debra and Arthur Herreld to David and Leigh Castlen, $535,000

2512 Triple Crown Way, Virginia Shelton to Sandra McKinley, $177,000

106 West 20th Street, Leslie McKay and Frederick Douglas to Dream Design LLC, $75,000

9122 KY-405, Wilton and Sheila Powell to Barbara and Carroll Stites, $159,900

1700 Lock Avenue, James Calhoun to Harini Cardwell, $50,000

4565 Bridle Ridge Court, David and Leigh Decker to Clarissa Smith, $285,000

3330 Imperial Place, The Estate of Roger Sanders to WDS Properties LLC, $145,000

7850 Saur Road, Devin Taylor to Jody and Patricia Beavin, $390,000

2663 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

2663 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ethan Williams, $188,995

420 Clay Street, John and Kara Foster to Zachary and Kennedy Hayden, $72,000

85 Woodford Avenue, Agnes Lewis to Latera Carrethers, $105,000

1435 West 12th Street, David and Rachel Jackson to Robin Carter and Christopher Carter, $150,000

1704 Gobler Ford Road, Jimmy and Mary Calhoun to Sharla Yonker, $164,900

1819 West 2nd Street, Stepping Out LLC to Fresh Start for Women Inc., $410,00

1807 West 2nd Street, Robin Brown to Fresh Start for Women Inc., $92,881

3965 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Home Inc., $36,750

3965 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to David and Leigh Decker, $325,607

1323 Carter Road, WZR Rentals LLC to Ana Martinez, $67,000

6212 Old Highway 54, David and Jennifer Garber to Jackie Price, $25,687

2405 South Cherokee Drive, Raina Fauste to Paul Fenwick, $163,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.