The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 22 to Dec. 6
2616 W. Victory Court, David and Michelle Blythe and others to Sarah Houle, $89,900
4775 Winkler Road, Laura and Wesley Coomer and others to John and Monica Rightmyer, $143,000
4499 Cool Springs Cove, Matthew Walker and Thomas White to James Martin, $390,000
667 Chuck Gray Court, Hugh and Sandra Edds to Campo Group LLC, $56,500
1420 Jackson St., Owensboro Area Affordable Housing Solutions Inc. to Dianne Payne, $80,000
9345 Kentucky 60 W., estate of Ira Embry to Jeremy Embry, $20,000
2204 Mayfair Ave., Virginia Combs to James and Wendy Wilkerson and others, $162,000
10840 Kentucky 231, Caleb and Jessica Potter to Daniel and Samantha Crowe, $265,000
Farm on Potts Road, Frances Johnson to Wesley and Jennifer Poole, $144,856
Farm on Upper River Road, Frances Johnson to Wesley and Jennifer Poole, $139,860
5530 Goldenrod Lane, Joseph and Amanda O’Toole to Mark and Emily Shook, $225,000
1227 Independence Ave., estate of Marian Cooper to Olivia Cooper, $50,000
3025 Daviess St., Henrietta Clark to Vickie Ferguson, $90,000
309 Hill Ave., John Galt LLC to Nitya Property LLC, $202,500
3167 Steeplechase, Betty Couden to Gregory and Laurie Payne, $193,900
6952 Kentucky 56, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Michael and Emily Cissell, $187,000
5489 Ruidoso Loop, U.S. Bank National Association to Herman and Meghal Purohit, $16,500
2161 Tamarack Road, Willie Richards and others to Frank Bertke III, $100,000
447 Kentucky 1554, estate of Richard Fulkerson to Hailey Schoonover, $100,000
2617 Wisteria Gardens, Elissa Johnson to Robin Nest LLC, $100,000
3619 Placid Place E., Kevin Kabalen to William McManus, $133,400
1924 Fleming Ave., Jennifer Sevcik to David and Margaret Hamilton, $92,000
3130 Commonwealth Court, Michael and Janice Martin to Jared and Jamie Martin, $120,000
2415 Thornton Ave., Jimmy and Patricia Howell to Michael Sturgeon, $131,900
4020 Carpenter Drive, Brandon Bland to Coppage Rentals LLC, $69,000
121 W. 17th St., Joshua and Lori Vandgrift to David and Chantelle Cassell, $140,614
7916 Laketown Road, William and Deborah Daupert to Neil and Jessica Fogle, $175,000
2702 W. Fourth St., U.S. Bank National Association to Seth Shelton, $15,000
2585 Palomino Place, Neil and Jessica Fogle Jr. to Geoffrey and Leslye Patton, $227,000
2813 Summer Court, Heather and Chris Hagan to David Boarman, $179,900
4071 Pleasant Valley Road, Gregory and Laurel Jacobs to Matthew and Margaret Carter, $540,000
2219 Secretariat Drive, Sandra and Facundo Molina and others to Shain Hudgens and Angela Ruxer, $130,000
3329 Shadewood Terrace, Richard and Judith Greenwell to Vivian and Stephen McNatton, $315,100
3136 Daviess St., DLK Properties LLC to Martha Vanover, $97,500
525 Kentucky 140 E., Gerald McCarthy to Daniel Willett, $165,000
1215 Castlewood Place, Jacob and Mary Eagleson to Sandra and Stephen Magan, $137,000
2010 Oak Ave., estate of Layman Conder to John Shown, $89,900
2371 Red Oak Run, Thompson Homes Inc. to Jacob and Laura Bryant, $267,245
293 Potts Road, Frances Johnson to Charles and Charlotte Craig, $106,577
2833 Cheyenne Drive, Beverly Hawkins to JNJ Rental Properties LLC, $90,000
2319 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950
2319 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sharon Gray, $185,030
2207 Southeastern Parkway, Larry Boyle to Chad and Andrea Rise, $165,500
1000 E. 21st St., Janet Irwin to 37 North Properties LLC, $32,500
411 E. Highland Court, William and Linda Lashbrook to Cody Stewart, $94,000
2314 Cedar St., Jeffrey Payne to William and Deborah Daupert, $160,000
4212 Jefferson St., Bigger Barns LLC to Paula Wiseman, $60,000
2049 Viola Gardens, Nancy Adams to Jimmie Sigers, $135,000
10866 Mill St., James and Helen Jackson to James Jackson, $41,716
1670 Starlite Drive, Prefco Nineteen Limited Partnership to RGC Southeast Properties LLC, $5,014,000
3705 Pine Lake Court, Zachary and Jacqueline Smith to Zachary Dillman and Katie Perkins, $246,500
2342 Trails Lake Garden, Kelsey and Ben Rhodes to Rachel Gayhart, $157,000
7074 Kentucky 231, Jenna and Paul Curtis to Joshua and Aubrie Mitchell, $120,000
5281 Highway 1514, John Schrecker to James and Kamet Smith, $10,000
5321 Highway 1514, John Schrecker to James and Kamet Smith, $50,000
1026 Cottage Drive, Larry Shelton to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $73,000
6328 Autumn Valley Trace, Chad and Doni Hornsby to Jacob and Mary Eagleson, $192,500
2630 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $24,180
2630 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nathan and Kandi Bogucki, $209,122
250 N. Chestnut Grove Road, Justin and Julie Bridgmon to Eddie and Carla Waller, $340,000
255 Booth Field Road, Roxanne Aull to Cristian and Paula Cristurean, $258,000
1824 Hughes Ave., ShaRaya Wagner and Anthony Anderson Jr. to Keith and Janet Parson, $74,000
2844 Chatham Lane, Matthew and Margaret Carter to Telina Connor, $350,000
5351 Ashland Ave., Melissa Philpott to Martha and Joseph Bickett, $79,900
414 Newbury Court, Ray and Jenny Jones to Brent and Kery Roberts, $158,000
3212 Kentucky 54, Ray Chris Corp. to JRN Inc., $500,000
Property on Haynes Station Road, Leslie and Chad Watts to Perk Enterprises LLC, $200,468 for 91.122 acres
525 E. 22nd St., estate of Nancy Clark to Wynter Keller, $95,000
2235 Ford Ave., Sandy Wood Trust and Doug Wood Trust to Anne Poynter, $335,000
4685 Forest Drive, Hayden Clark Homes LLC to Charles and Jaclyn Runtz III, $374,900
2333 Citation Ave., Carissa Schroader to Katie Daniels, $156,900
414 Geary Court, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Benjamin Nanney and Linda Onstott, $89,500
4041 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
4041 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brittany Kanz, $245,627
3870 Lewis Lane, Katie and Mark Daniels to Stephanie Clay, $140,000
1322 Center St., Owensboro Health Inc. to Christ Community of Owensboro Inc., $250,983 for seven parcels
1324 Center St., Owensboro Health Inc. to Christ Community of Owensboro Inc., $250,983 for seven parcels
1326 Center St., Owensboro Health Inc. to Christ Community of Owensboro Inc., $250,983 for seven parcels
1330 Center St., Owensboro Health Inc. to Christ Community of Owensboro Inc., $250,983 for seven parcels
1215 Pearl St., Owensboro Health Inc. to Christ Community of Owensboro Inc., $250,983 for seven parcels
1219 Pearl St., Owensboro Health Inc. to Christ Community of Owensboro Inc., $250,983 for seven parcels
1309 Pearl St., Owensboro Health Inc. to Christ Community of Owensboro Inc., $250,983 for seven parcels
834 Devonshire Drive, estate of Mary Kulka to Ohio Valley Properties LLC, $85,500
3840 Bowlds Court, Shirley and Donald Sandifer to Robin Nest LLC, $120,000
8428 W. Fifth St. Road, Paul and Bonnie Hancock to Mark and Lee Catron, $650,000
2319 Chateaugay Loop, estate of Carolyn Lewis to Christy Kraus, $162,500
2373 Heartland Park, Jeffrey and Angela Morrison to Julie and Justin Bridgmon, $280,000
406 W. Legion Blvd., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Kentucky Housing Corp., $90,850
5430 Kentucky 144, Paul Kinison to Royce Burns, $30,000
7549 Iceland Road, LKC Holdings LLC to Baxter Properties LLC, $1.5 million
