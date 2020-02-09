The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 6 to 13
4777 Whistle Rock Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $28,750
4777 Whistle Rock Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Richard and Elizabeth Schroeder, $165,164
3969 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Benjamin and Stephanie Allen, $248,480
4052 Reliant Circle, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Ray and Jenny Jones, $134,400
2112 W. Fifth St., James and Lisa Edge to Amy Thompson, $5,000
1715 E. 20th St., Barry Clark to Wendell and Tina Marsh, $7,000
6122 Main St., Ray and Brenda Bishop to Cassie Bishop, $5,000
1336 Claranette Court — Units 1-4, Richard Konkol to TEK Enterprises LLC, $215,000 for four parcels
5900 Millers Mill Road, Mitchell and Tamara Whitworth to Caleb and Jessica Potter, $345,000
12400 Old Livermore Road S., James Miller to Dylan Griffin, $68,000
1120 Werner Ave., LPP Mortgage Inc. to Hector Landa and Marili Gutierrez, $5,000
5735 Lane Road, Terry and Lisa Durham to Jonathan Morris, $200,000
2653 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Raymond Jones Jr., $179,734
1426 W. Ninth St., On-A-Budget Rentals LLC to Martin Gomez and Maria Jimenez and others, $10,500 for 1/2 interest
944 Eastwood Drive, estate of Sharon Clark to Matthew Herald, $119,000
4912 Cambridge Drive, Mary Chang and others to Darrell and Marcia Atherton, $72,000
4553 Lake Forest Drive, Michael and Amy LaBaron to Suryaprased and Ramilaben Patel, $387,500
5000 Frederica St., Towne Square Mall Realty Holding LLC to TSM Holdings LLC, $5,150,000 for two parcels
5130 Frederica St., Towne Square Mall Realty Holding LLC to TSM Holdings LLC, $5,150,000 for two parcels
125 Partridge Loop, Jack and Dorothy Wall to Veteran Properties LLC, $140,000
2005 Crestwood Drive, Gordon Wilcher to Martha Bratcher, $190,000
4600 Shadow Wood Cove, Mark and Robbin Shively to Lee and Jessica Martin, $535,000
236 Redbud Road, Carissa Nantz to Skyler Wahl, $119,900
422 Camden Circle, John and Crystal Jones to Gary Vincent and Miranda Fowler, $172,000
3310 Queens Way, Ricky Bowman to Jerome and Jacqueline Brown, $125,900
4108 Golden Maple Court, Patty Coppage to Mark and Englea Cook, $299,900
2987 Summer Point Court, Tina Szetela and Kelly Tolson to Steven and Carissa Schroader, $178,000
2304 Wright Ave., Doris Smith to Jon and Natalie Richardson, $125,000
2499 Grimes Ave., Brucar Property LLC to LKC Holdings LLC, $300,000
5435 Red Mile Loop, Travis and India Wilson to Richard and Connie Brown, $4,000
1610 Hathaway St., Brandon and Kristy Standiford to Tawny Hawkins, $95,000
601 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to Mary Lamar, $227,800
4703 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
4703 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jordan Benson, $206,855
4920 Frederica St., Towne Square Mall Realty Holding LLC to Owensboro Frederica Street LLC, $780,000
5206 Sheffield Drive, Patti Wink to Wynema Shields-Blair, $137,500
2940 Kentucky 140 E., Kurt Stumpf to Mark and Faith Hammonds, $195,000
7592 Kentucky 144, Gerald and Leann Scott to Matthew and Andrea Scott, $200,000
11081 Kentucky 764, Benjamin and Sarah Morris to Norman and Tammy Morgan, $365,000
2119 Westview Drive, Frances and Mary Blandford to Philipa Reed-Wilkins, $140,000
1632 Booth Ave., Bruce and Danielle Hutchinson to Thomas and Kathy Turner, $69,000
4690 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $42,250
4690 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Amanda and Joseph O’Toole, $288,610
1632 J.R. Miller Blvd., Randall and Regina Jones to Michael McWilliams, $76,000
133 Kentucky 140 E., Sien LLC to Rajkeya Properties LLC, $800,000 for two parcels
10615 Kentucky 431, Sien LLC to Rajkeya Properties LLC, $800,000 for two parcels
1602 Hathaway St., Brandon and Kristy Standiford and others to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $31,000
612 E. Seventh St., Anthony and Anita Daughtry to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $20,000
1672 Glendale Ave., ACA Properties LLC to Gold Star Rentals LLC, $87,500 for two parcels
1114 Western Court, ACA Properties LLC to Gold Star Rentals LLC, $87,500 for two parcels
404 E. 24th St., One Rental LLC to Don and Laura Adams, $138,000
1220 Hall St., Thekla’s Rentals LLC to Hot Rod Properties LLC, $2,500
1300 Hall St., Thekla’s Rentals LLC to Hot Rod Properties LLC, $2,500
512 Booth Ave., Matthew and Amber Gray to The Wayne Group LLC, $132,000
9760 Johnson Road, Rachel Hamilton to Victor Baker II, $107,500
1819 Mohawk Drive, Alice Cole to Megan Cole, $94,000
4 Club Grounds Drive, Vijender and Namita Gopal to Tim Waninger, $500,000
4321 Loft Cove, Sandra Edds to the Rust Living Trust, $74,000
631 Chuck Gray Court, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Champion Homes LLC, $54,000
2116 Center St., Gerald and Diana Kinison to Hearld Kinnison, $49,000
Farm on Potts Road, Frances Johnson to Michael Castlen, $72,600
708 Dixiana Drive, Stacey and Paul Gleason and others to N8 Holdings LLC, $112,500
6901 Boston Laffoon Road, Janet Aud to Matthew Gilmore, $112,000
1676 Glendale Ave., estate of Jenny Massie to Robbie and Evelyn Harder, $15,000
2624 S. Griffith Ave., Robert and Jessica Bumgardner to Alfred and Judith Mattingly, $98,000
4787 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
4787 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jimmy and Sherri Sumner, $242,562
1101 Burlew Blvd., Kpassa Keystone LLC to Belmont Village Apartments LLC, $5.5 million
5434 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Angela Parkerson, $249,900
2372 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500
2372 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Matthew and Amber Gray, $198,477
5215 W. Fifth St. Road, Byron and Anna Williams to Zachary and Jennifer Gunder, $102,500
2731 W. 10th St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to MB & WH Properties LLC, $36,000
2713 W. 10th St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to MB & WH Properties LLC, $41,000
Property on Frederica St., Brixmore Holdings 11 SPE LLC to GG Owensboro LLC, $8.5 million
5356 Kentucky 60 W., Equity Trade and Relocation Co. to Tomas and Cynthia Gunter, $230,000
1738 E. 26th St., Kimmie and Drew Embry to Robert Henning and Aaron Bradley, $124,900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.