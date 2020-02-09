The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 6 to 13

4777 Whistle Rock Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $28,750

4777 Whistle Rock Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Richard and Elizabeth Schroeder, $165,164

3969 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Benjamin and Stephanie Allen, $248,480

4052 Reliant Circle, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Ray and Jenny Jones, $134,400

2112 W. Fifth St., James and Lisa Edge to Amy Thompson, $5,000

1715 E. 20th St., Barry Clark to Wendell and Tina Marsh, $7,000

6122 Main St., Ray and Brenda Bishop to Cassie Bishop, $5,000

1336 Claranette Court — Units 1-4, Richard Konkol to TEK Enterprises LLC, $215,000 for four parcels

5900 Millers Mill Road, Mitchell and Tamara Whitworth to Caleb and Jessica Potter, $345,000

12400 Old Livermore Road S., James Miller to Dylan Griffin, $68,000

1120 Werner Ave., LPP Mortgage Inc. to Hector Landa and Marili Gutierrez, $5,000

5735 Lane Road, Terry and Lisa Durham to Jonathan Morris, $200,000

2653 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Raymond Jones Jr., $179,734

1426 W. Ninth St., On-A-Budget Rentals LLC to Martin Gomez and Maria Jimenez and others, $10,500 for 1/2 interest

944 Eastwood Drive, estate of Sharon Clark to Matthew Herald, $119,000

4912 Cambridge Drive, Mary Chang and others to Darrell and Marcia Atherton, $72,000

4553 Lake Forest Drive, Michael and Amy LaBaron to Suryaprased and Ramilaben Patel, $387,500

5000 Frederica St., Towne Square Mall Realty Holding LLC to TSM Holdings LLC, $5,150,000 for two parcels

5130 Frederica St., Towne Square Mall Realty Holding LLC to TSM Holdings LLC, $5,150,000 for two parcels

125 Partridge Loop, Jack and Dorothy Wall to Veteran Properties LLC, $140,000

2005 Crestwood Drive, Gordon Wilcher to Martha Bratcher, $190,000

4600 Shadow Wood Cove, Mark and Robbin Shively to Lee and Jessica Martin, $535,000

236 Redbud Road, Carissa Nantz to Skyler Wahl, $119,900

422 Camden Circle, John and Crystal Jones to Gary Vincent and Miranda Fowler, $172,000

3310 Queens Way, Ricky Bowman to Jerome and Jacqueline Brown, $125,900

4108 Golden Maple Court, Patty Coppage to Mark and Englea Cook, $299,900

2987 Summer Point Court, Tina Szetela and Kelly Tolson to Steven and Carissa Schroader, $178,000

2304 Wright Ave., Doris Smith to Jon and Natalie Richardson, $125,000

2499 Grimes Ave., Brucar Property LLC to LKC Holdings LLC, $300,000

5435 Red Mile Loop, Travis and India Wilson to Richard and Connie Brown, $4,000

1610 Hathaway St., Brandon and Kristy Standiford to Tawny Hawkins, $95,000

601 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to Mary Lamar, $227,800

4703 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950

4703 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jordan Benson, $206,855

4920 Frederica St., Towne Square Mall Realty Holding LLC to Owensboro Frederica Street LLC, $780,000

5206 Sheffield Drive, Patti Wink to Wynema Shields-Blair, $137,500

2940 Kentucky 140 E., Kurt Stumpf to Mark and Faith Hammonds, $195,000

7592 Kentucky 144, Gerald and Leann Scott to Matthew and Andrea Scott, $200,000

11081 Kentucky 764, Benjamin and Sarah Morris to Norman and Tammy Morgan, $365,000

2119 Westview Drive, Frances and Mary Blandford to Philipa Reed-Wilkins, $140,000

1632 Booth Ave., Bruce and Danielle Hutchinson to Thomas and Kathy Turner, $69,000

4690 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $42,250

4690 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Amanda and Joseph O’Toole, $288,610

1632 J.R. Miller Blvd., Randall and Regina Jones to Michael McWilliams, $76,000

133 Kentucky 140 E., Sien LLC to Rajkeya Properties LLC, $800,000 for two parcels

10615 Kentucky 431, Sien LLC to Rajkeya Properties LLC, $800,000 for two parcels

1602 Hathaway St., Brandon and Kristy Standiford and others to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $31,000

612 E. Seventh St., Anthony and Anita Daughtry to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $20,000

1672 Glendale Ave., ACA Properties LLC to Gold Star Rentals LLC, $87,500 for two parcels

1114 Western Court, ACA Properties LLC to Gold Star Rentals LLC, $87,500 for two parcels

404 E. 24th St., One Rental LLC to Don and Laura Adams, $138,000

1220 Hall St., Thekla’s Rentals LLC to Hot Rod Properties LLC, $2,500

1300 Hall St., Thekla’s Rentals LLC to Hot Rod Properties LLC, $2,500

512 Booth Ave., Matthew and Amber Gray to The Wayne Group LLC, $132,000

9760 Johnson Road, Rachel Hamilton to Victor Baker II, $107,500

1819 Mohawk Drive, Alice Cole to Megan Cole, $94,000

4 Club Grounds Drive, Vijender and Namita Gopal to Tim Waninger, $500,000

4321 Loft Cove, Sandra Edds to the Rust Living Trust, $74,000

631 Chuck Gray Court, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Champion Homes LLC, $54,000

2116 Center St., Gerald and Diana Kinison to Hearld Kinnison, $49,000

Farm on Potts Road, Frances Johnson to Michael Castlen, $72,600

708 Dixiana Drive, Stacey and Paul Gleason and others to N8 Holdings LLC, $112,500

6901 Boston Laffoon Road, Janet Aud to Matthew Gilmore, $112,000

1676 Glendale Ave., estate of Jenny Massie to Robbie and Evelyn Harder, $15,000

2624 S. Griffith Ave., Robert and Jessica Bumgardner to Alfred and Judith Mattingly, $98,000

4787 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

4787 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jimmy and Sherri Sumner, $242,562

1101 Burlew Blvd., Kpassa Keystone LLC to Belmont Village Apartments LLC, $5.5 million

5434 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Angela Parkerson, $249,900

2372 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500

2372 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Matthew and Amber Gray, $198,477

5215 W. Fifth St. Road, Byron and Anna Williams to Zachary and Jennifer Gunder, $102,500

2731 W. 10th St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to MB & WH Properties LLC, $36,000

2713 W. 10th St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to MB & WH Properties LLC, $41,000

Property on Frederica St., Brixmore Holdings 11 SPE LLC to GG Owensboro LLC, $8.5 million

5356 Kentucky 60 W., Equity Trade and Relocation Co. to Tomas and Cynthia Gunter, $230,000

1738 E. 26th St., Kimmie and Drew Embry to Robert Henning and Aaron Bradley, $124,900

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.