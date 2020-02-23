The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 26 to Jan. 7

4200 Settlers Point, Candace and Jared McIntire to Mary Clark, $122,000

2816 Veach Road, KOLT Properties LLC to Blythe Investments Inc., $101,000

4009 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

4009 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jimmy and Mary Calhoun, $241,744

1644 Barclay Ave., Summit ET Partners LLC to Jacob and Jaclyn Hodskins, $92,500

4767 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950

4767 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Billie Pointer, $186,520

2237 Hoop Jr. Court, Dolores Park to Nina Renfrow, $138,000

1320 Maple Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Federal National Mortgage Association, $42,000

2980 Rockingham Court, Mark Boarman to John Boarman, $145,000

421 Booth Ave., CEL Development LLC to Kaylee and Nathaniel Hopewell, $205,000

6115 Richmond Ave., Katelyn Pate to Shannon Nyhuise, $115,000

4905 Meadowlark Drive, Karen and Christopher Rostron to Ryan Rostron, $85,000

804 Birk Court, Stephen and Jennifer Ward to Carlisle Green and Angela Brooks-Green, $77,000

5418 Medley Road, Jamie and Chris Carrico to James Lee, $170,000

1637 W. Parrish Ave., Larry and Rosemary O’Brien to Judith Vernon and Marvin Gibbs, $83,500

4346 Wood Trace, Robert and Mary Cole to Garrett and Jennifer Booth, $326,500

917 Cedar St., Equity Partners LLC to Travis Ford, $74,000

2519 E. Cloverdale Drive, Charles Goode to James Kirk, $78,000

8321 Joe Haynes Road, U.S. Bank National Association to BBC Capital Investment Group LLC, $75,001

2256 N. Stratford Drive, Gordon and Wanda Black to Paul Hale III and Christopher Hale, $158,650

4406 Strickland Drive, Last Will and Testament of Martha Howard to Katelynn Young and Logan Payne, $120,000

2524 Triple Crown Way, Stephanie Pearson to Logan Mattingly, $164,500

6486 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

6486 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Daniel and Danielle Koonce, $196,122

6405 Autumn Valley Trace, Darrel and Phylisha Culbertson to Derrick and Andrea Arthur $177,500

2609 Westwood Ave., Florence Farmer to Benjamin Crabtree, $69,900

2809 Aldersgate, Kyle and Elizabeth Freels to Pah Klo and Mu Htoo, $150,000

6495 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

6495 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Diane and Donald Bennett, $175,071

2200 Cedar St., Kenneth and Martha Roberts to David and Jodi Roberts, $85,000 for 3/4 interest

381 Brixton Drive, Cory Malkki to John Burns, $210,000

2320 Summer Walk, Alexander Jagoe & Associates LLC to A-Squared Rentals LLC, $3,923

Farm on Old Kentucky 54, estate of David Chinn to Daryl and Portia Chinn, $600,000 for 1/3 interest for two parcels

5785 Old State Road, estate of David Chinn to Daryl and Portia Chinn, $600,000 for 1/3 interest for two parcels

6415 Pleasant Valley Road, Dempsey and Iliene Manley to K. and Cathy Foster, $600,000

718 W. Ninth St., Barbara James to Albert King, $55,000 for two parcels

806 W. Ninth St., Barbara James to Albert King, $55,000 for two parcels

621 E. 22nd St., James and Lisa Edge to Jamie Tapp, $98,500

10955 Kentucky 657, Larry and Patsy Castlen to Ryan and Tiffany Boswell and others, $175,000

2000 E. Parrish Ave., Revitalized Properties LLC to 2000 East Parrish LLC, $375,000

9691 Kentucky 144, Robert Sanders to Edward and Cynthia Lanham, $15,000

Farm on Floral Road, Jerry and Katherine Stanley and others to Edward and Cynthia Lanham, $21,500

1223 Hall St., Ralph and Nancy Mollett to Keith Knott and Julie Taylor, $6,500

930 E. Locust Grove Road, Teddy and Anna Crabtree to Mary Crabtree, $14,300

456 Browns Valley Red Hill Road, Erik and Sara Archer to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, $130,000

456 Browns Valley Red Hill Road, Sirva Relocation Credit LLC to Nathan and Brittany Bryant, $130,000

220 Byron Court, Jaxon Tate Investments LLC to Donna Stonier-Hamnett, $88,800

4033 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500

4033 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sara Wells, $208,680

1004 W. Parrish Ave., Justin and Natasha Crandell to John Lutz, $182,900

731 Jed Place, Kari Wimsatt to William Wimsatt, $6,000

4025 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500

4025 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Robert Mabry, $235,044

3300 Frederica St., 3300 Frederica LLC to Kentucky Wesleyan College, $1.7 million

4225 Benttree Drive, RAS Enterprises LLC to The LEKT Group LLC, $305,722

2843 Daviess St., Charles Head to Crystal Sapp, $77,000

1924 E. 21st St., estate of Glenna Atherton to David and Tracey Harpe, $73,000

925 Walnut Park Drive, Dorothy Reynolds to Eric Vinson, $141,000

109 W. 19th St., William Sunn to Tiffany Hillard, $65,000

4733 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc. $44,250

4733 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thomas and Mary Jenny, $292,796

3227 Bold Forbes Way, Jeff and Denise Campbell to Julie Ford, $164,000

Residential property on Limestone Dr., Honeysuckle LLC to Limestone Homeowners Association Inc., $3,000

1605 Norris Ave., Ed and Amy Ray to Lisa O’Bryan, $69,000

5037 Veach Road, Dinesh and Bhauna Goyal to Herman and Meghaul Purohit, $19,000

7803 Old Kentucky 54, estate of Wendell Dalton to Robert E. Bryant Rentals, $28,000

10723 Lafayette St., James and Margaret Embry to M&M Properties KY LLC, $14,000

2331 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950

2331 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to James Parson Jr., $181,308

5403 Gerald Drive, Charlotte Speer to Jacob and Harley Glotzbach, $107,990

5030 Kentucky 1514, Helmuth and Sonya Klessig to Keith and Chasity Sosh, $121,900

3602 Royal Drive, Deborah and John Hicks to John and Katherine Lynn, $215,000

5029 Boswell Road, Expanding Enterprises LLC to Madison Lee, $144,000

3989 Kentucky 54, Thompson Homes Inc. to Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, $1.1 million

1500 W. Parrish Ave., Michael and Martha Kenny to Owensboro Catholic High School Inc., $200,000

1205 Ewing Road, Owensboro Brick LLC to W4 Investments LLC, $600,000

3825 Lewis Lane, Joshua and Leigh Layson to Eh and Jasmine Myo, $164,900

1817 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Land Corp. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $46,000

1817 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Tracy Board, $347,500

930 Cottage Drive, Larry Wingate Lifetime Access Trust FBO to Abigail Mae Family Irrevocable Trust, $90,000

3424 Arlington Drive, Patricia Floyd to William Griggs and Rebecca Jones, $50,000

1303 Breckenridge St. Gary and Margaret Boswell to Green Valley Development Inc., $337,500 for two parcels

1321 Breckenridge St., Gary and Margaret Boswell to Green Valley Development Inc., $337,500 for two parcels

3143 Bridle Way, Barbara Ernst to Ghanshyam and Hasumati Patel, $174,500

2465 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500

4722 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950

6848 Creek View Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225

2334 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500

2334 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dustin and Leigha Winslow, $216,110

2611 Heartland Greens Pointe, Daniel and Danielle Koonce to Daniel Ray, $150,000

12442 Kentucky 951, Daniel and Elaine Bowlds to Travis and Rebecca Hanberry, $210,000

2620 W. Victory Court, Charles and Patricia Baggerly to Timothy and Mary Dant, $65,000

2653 Dellwood Valley Lane, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandon and Kristen Gautreaux, $229,423

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.