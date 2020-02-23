The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 26 to Jan. 7
4200 Settlers Point, Candace and Jared McIntire to Mary Clark, $122,000
2816 Veach Road, KOLT Properties LLC to Blythe Investments Inc., $101,000
4009 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
4009 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jimmy and Mary Calhoun, $241,744
1644 Barclay Ave., Summit ET Partners LLC to Jacob and Jaclyn Hodskins, $92,500
4767 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
4767 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Billie Pointer, $186,520
2237 Hoop Jr. Court, Dolores Park to Nina Renfrow, $138,000
1320 Maple Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Federal National Mortgage Association, $42,000
2980 Rockingham Court, Mark Boarman to John Boarman, $145,000
421 Booth Ave., CEL Development LLC to Kaylee and Nathaniel Hopewell, $205,000
6115 Richmond Ave., Katelyn Pate to Shannon Nyhuise, $115,000
4905 Meadowlark Drive, Karen and Christopher Rostron to Ryan Rostron, $85,000
804 Birk Court, Stephen and Jennifer Ward to Carlisle Green and Angela Brooks-Green, $77,000
5418 Medley Road, Jamie and Chris Carrico to James Lee, $170,000
1637 W. Parrish Ave., Larry and Rosemary O’Brien to Judith Vernon and Marvin Gibbs, $83,500
4346 Wood Trace, Robert and Mary Cole to Garrett and Jennifer Booth, $326,500
917 Cedar St., Equity Partners LLC to Travis Ford, $74,000
2519 E. Cloverdale Drive, Charles Goode to James Kirk, $78,000
8321 Joe Haynes Road, U.S. Bank National Association to BBC Capital Investment Group LLC, $75,001
2256 N. Stratford Drive, Gordon and Wanda Black to Paul Hale III and Christopher Hale, $158,650
4406 Strickland Drive, Last Will and Testament of Martha Howard to Katelynn Young and Logan Payne, $120,000
2524 Triple Crown Way, Stephanie Pearson to Logan Mattingly, $164,500
6486 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
6486 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Daniel and Danielle Koonce, $196,122
6405 Autumn Valley Trace, Darrel and Phylisha Culbertson to Derrick and Andrea Arthur $177,500
2609 Westwood Ave., Florence Farmer to Benjamin Crabtree, $69,900
2809 Aldersgate, Kyle and Elizabeth Freels to Pah Klo and Mu Htoo, $150,000
6495 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
6495 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Diane and Donald Bennett, $175,071
2200 Cedar St., Kenneth and Martha Roberts to David and Jodi Roberts, $85,000 for 3/4 interest
381 Brixton Drive, Cory Malkki to John Burns, $210,000
2320 Summer Walk, Alexander Jagoe & Associates LLC to A-Squared Rentals LLC, $3,923
Farm on Old Kentucky 54, estate of David Chinn to Daryl and Portia Chinn, $600,000 for 1/3 interest for two parcels
5785 Old State Road, estate of David Chinn to Daryl and Portia Chinn, $600,000 for 1/3 interest for two parcels
6415 Pleasant Valley Road, Dempsey and Iliene Manley to K. and Cathy Foster, $600,000
718 W. Ninth St., Barbara James to Albert King, $55,000 for two parcels
806 W. Ninth St., Barbara James to Albert King, $55,000 for two parcels
621 E. 22nd St., James and Lisa Edge to Jamie Tapp, $98,500
10955 Kentucky 657, Larry and Patsy Castlen to Ryan and Tiffany Boswell and others, $175,000
2000 E. Parrish Ave., Revitalized Properties LLC to 2000 East Parrish LLC, $375,000
9691 Kentucky 144, Robert Sanders to Edward and Cynthia Lanham, $15,000
Farm on Floral Road, Jerry and Katherine Stanley and others to Edward and Cynthia Lanham, $21,500
1223 Hall St., Ralph and Nancy Mollett to Keith Knott and Julie Taylor, $6,500
930 E. Locust Grove Road, Teddy and Anna Crabtree to Mary Crabtree, $14,300
456 Browns Valley Red Hill Road, Erik and Sara Archer to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, $130,000
456 Browns Valley Red Hill Road, Sirva Relocation Credit LLC to Nathan and Brittany Bryant, $130,000
220 Byron Court, Jaxon Tate Investments LLC to Donna Stonier-Hamnett, $88,800
4033 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
4033 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sara Wells, $208,680
1004 W. Parrish Ave., Justin and Natasha Crandell to John Lutz, $182,900
731 Jed Place, Kari Wimsatt to William Wimsatt, $6,000
4025 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
4025 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Robert Mabry, $235,044
3300 Frederica St., 3300 Frederica LLC to Kentucky Wesleyan College, $1.7 million
4225 Benttree Drive, RAS Enterprises LLC to The LEKT Group LLC, $305,722
2843 Daviess St., Charles Head to Crystal Sapp, $77,000
1924 E. 21st St., estate of Glenna Atherton to David and Tracey Harpe, $73,000
925 Walnut Park Drive, Dorothy Reynolds to Eric Vinson, $141,000
109 W. 19th St., William Sunn to Tiffany Hillard, $65,000
4733 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc. $44,250
4733 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thomas and Mary Jenny, $292,796
3227 Bold Forbes Way, Jeff and Denise Campbell to Julie Ford, $164,000
Residential property on Limestone Dr., Honeysuckle LLC to Limestone Homeowners Association Inc., $3,000
1605 Norris Ave., Ed and Amy Ray to Lisa O’Bryan, $69,000
5037 Veach Road, Dinesh and Bhauna Goyal to Herman and Meghaul Purohit, $19,000
7803 Old Kentucky 54, estate of Wendell Dalton to Robert E. Bryant Rentals, $28,000
10723 Lafayette St., James and Margaret Embry to M&M Properties KY LLC, $14,000
2331 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950
2331 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to James Parson Jr., $181,308
5403 Gerald Drive, Charlotte Speer to Jacob and Harley Glotzbach, $107,990
5030 Kentucky 1514, Helmuth and Sonya Klessig to Keith and Chasity Sosh, $121,900
3602 Royal Drive, Deborah and John Hicks to John and Katherine Lynn, $215,000
5029 Boswell Road, Expanding Enterprises LLC to Madison Lee, $144,000
3989 Kentucky 54, Thompson Homes Inc. to Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, $1.1 million
1500 W. Parrish Ave., Michael and Martha Kenny to Owensboro Catholic High School Inc., $200,000
1205 Ewing Road, Owensboro Brick LLC to W4 Investments LLC, $600,000
3825 Lewis Lane, Joshua and Leigh Layson to Eh and Jasmine Myo, $164,900
1817 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Land Corp. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $46,000
1817 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Tracy Board, $347,500
930 Cottage Drive, Larry Wingate Lifetime Access Trust FBO to Abigail Mae Family Irrevocable Trust, $90,000
3424 Arlington Drive, Patricia Floyd to William Griggs and Rebecca Jones, $50,000
1303 Breckenridge St. Gary and Margaret Boswell to Green Valley Development Inc., $337,500 for two parcels
1321 Breckenridge St., Gary and Margaret Boswell to Green Valley Development Inc., $337,500 for two parcels
3143 Bridle Way, Barbara Ernst to Ghanshyam and Hasumati Patel, $174,500
2465 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500
4722 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
6848 Creek View Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
2334 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500
2334 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dustin and Leigha Winslow, $216,110
2611 Heartland Greens Pointe, Daniel and Danielle Koonce to Daniel Ray, $150,000
12442 Kentucky 951, Daniel and Elaine Bowlds to Travis and Rebecca Hanberry, $210,000
2620 W. Victory Court, Charles and Patricia Baggerly to Timothy and Mary Dant, $65,000
2653 Dellwood Valley Lane, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandon and Kristen Gautreaux, $229,423
