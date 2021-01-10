The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 5-10, 2020:
2710 Burton Road, Quinten and Jenna Smeathers to Tamula Reed, $89,000
3000 Trails Way, Zachary and Haleigh Woodard to Kevin and Sara McDonough, $202,500
2512 Downing Drive, Adam and Rikki Arnold to Samantha Williams, $148,000
2074 Little Stream Run, William and Shelby Martin to Lawrence and Judith Payne, $264,000
2067 Trillium Gardens, Linda Blanchard to Linda Meador, $157,000
8041 McCarty Road, Austin and Haley Moser to Alicia and Todd Curtis, $262,500
1400 and 1600 West 7th Street, Farmers Elevators LL to Roger and Susan Kamuf, Robert and Brenda Higdon, $450,000
4035 Wood Trace, Clinton and Sydney Girten to Rita and Joseph Blazer, $347,500
2680 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2680 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Larry and Jennifer Beasley, $206,370
2528 Middleground Drive, Carolyn Estes to Melissa Powers and Magda Rodriquez, $160,000
2683 McMahon Road, Gretchen Miller to Tom and Carol Coppage, $47,500
5249 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Gary Baker, $268,630
3325 Warehouse Road, Commercial Warehousing Inc. to ADM Commercial Properties LLC, $148,943
