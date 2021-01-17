The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 10-14, 2020:

5175 Sea Biscuit Loop, Sandra Dawdy to Shawn Johnson, $215,000

447 Camden Circle, Benjamin and Melissa Kamuf to Jared and Chandler Lawless, $163,000

4036 Ronnie Lake Road, Milton and Marian Buskill and Independence Bank of Kentucky to 4036 Ronnie Lake Road LLC, $150,000

3632 War Admiral Drive, Jen Strong to Michelle Spencer, $167,000

3138 Old Hartford Road, Donna Bartlett to Maheshkumar Patel, $53,300

3212 Old Hartford Road, Homes by Benny Clark Inc. and RBC Inc. to Maheshkumar Patel, $106,600

2511 South Cherokee Drive, Roy and Marie Hicks to Emily Zuerner, $144,000

251 Ridgecrest Place, James and Janet Murphy to Sean and Paige McGehee, $319,900

418 Center Street, Noel and Desire Maxwell to Project 1924 LLC, $62,500

2869 Silver Creek Loop, William and Mary Hays to Erica Wade, $221,900

3315 Adams Street, Donita Lucas to D’Angelo Scisney, $115,900

2324 Harriet Lane, Mark and Christina Embry to Alex Jewell, $82,000

714 Shelborn Drive, Terry and Kristy Cooney to R.C. Cooney, Jr., $115,000

3474 London Pike, Linda Field to Erica and Harry Pedigo, $265,000

17 River Road, Brandon and Meagan Smith to Malena and James Hendricks, $104,900

2637 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Linda Fields, $195,320

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.