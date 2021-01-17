The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 10-14, 2020:
5175 Sea Biscuit Loop, Sandra Dawdy to Shawn Johnson, $215,000
447 Camden Circle, Benjamin and Melissa Kamuf to Jared and Chandler Lawless, $163,000
4036 Ronnie Lake Road, Milton and Marian Buskill and Independence Bank of Kentucky to 4036 Ronnie Lake Road LLC, $150,000
3632 War Admiral Drive, Jen Strong to Michelle Spencer, $167,000
3138 Old Hartford Road, Donna Bartlett to Maheshkumar Patel, $53,300
3212 Old Hartford Road, Homes by Benny Clark Inc. and RBC Inc. to Maheshkumar Patel, $106,600
2511 South Cherokee Drive, Roy and Marie Hicks to Emily Zuerner, $144,000
251 Ridgecrest Place, James and Janet Murphy to Sean and Paige McGehee, $319,900
418 Center Street, Noel and Desire Maxwell to Project 1924 LLC, $62,500
2869 Silver Creek Loop, William and Mary Hays to Erica Wade, $221,900
3315 Adams Street, Donita Lucas to D’Angelo Scisney, $115,900
2324 Harriet Lane, Mark and Christina Embry to Alex Jewell, $82,000
714 Shelborn Drive, Terry and Kristy Cooney to R.C. Cooney, Jr., $115,000
3474 London Pike, Linda Field to Erica and Harry Pedigo, $265,000
17 River Road, Brandon and Meagan Smith to Malena and James Hendricks, $104,900
2637 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Linda Fields, $195,320
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.