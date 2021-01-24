The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 14-20, 2020:
4921 Graham Lane, Alex Lanham to Danny and Cynthia Saunders, $88,900
2542 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,600
2542 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ricky and Julie Coltharp, $302,123
2581 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500
2581 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Andrew Gray, $245,836
3528 North Dove Loop, Lawrence and Melissa Roberts to Cody Rust, $155,000
817 Walnut Park Drive, Jordon Jones and Cara Working to Alex Lanham and Paige McCarthy, $180,000
1638 Chapel Lane, Kevin and Terri Bailey to Shannon Book, $180,000
959 McFarland Ave., Brandon Sutton to William Minalga, $24,000
447 Camden Circle, Benjamin and Melissa Kamuf to Jared and Chandler Lawless, $163,000
4036 Ronnie Lake Road, Milton and Marian Buskill and Independence Bank of Kentucky to 4036 Ronnie Lake Road LLC, $150,000
3632 War Admiral Drive, Jen Strong to Michelle Spencer, $167,000
2511 South Cherokee Drive, Roy and Marie Hicks to Emily Zuerner, $144,000
251 Ridgecrest Place, James and Janet Murphy to Sean and Paige McGehee, $319,900
418 Center St., Noel and Desire Maxwell to Project 1924 LLC, $62,500
2869 Silver Creek Loop, William and Mary Hays to Erica Wade, $221,900
3315 Adams St., Donita Lucas to D’Angelo Scisney, $115,900
2324 Harriet Lane, Mark and Christina Embry to Alex Jewell, $82,000
