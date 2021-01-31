The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan 22-28, 2020:
Jagoe homes Inc. to Jonathan and Crystal Williamson, $322,705
6294 Waterfield Drive, Brad Payne and Megan Yeckering to Gary Thompson, Jr., $139,900
2505 Whirlaway Drive, Florence Worobetz to Willene Nard and Echanda Nard, $179,900
2939 Summer Point Court, Derrick and Rachel Millay and Alicia Flaim to Olivia and James Thomason, $237,500
508 Camden Circle, James and Olivia Thomason to Michaela Jones, $181,000
2935 Asbury Place, Carroll and Barbara Sites to Nai Lao and Nan Siang, $144,900
3305 Hummingbird Loop South, Ray and Jenny Jones and MSL Investments LLC to Michael Sturgeon and Autumn Ashley, $140,200
1731 Lee Court, EDM Property Management LLC to Jessica Scotti, $60,000
2153 Griffith Avenue, Town and Country Enterprises LLC to Aaron Meyer, $265,000
2737 Daviess Street, Champion Homes LLC to Jason and Jamie Dill, $129,000
2558 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,900
2558 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Beverly Sharp, $211,325
4145 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
4145 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Beau and Kailey Worth, $245,255
322 Elm Street, Ronald and Lisa Hayden to Johnathon and Breanna Brown, $154,500
4110 Fogle Drive, Jerome Rosner to Poonam Gollen, $122,500
710 Gracian Street, Jimmie and Brenda Carneal to Local Properties Holdings LLC, $36,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.