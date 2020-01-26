The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 18 to Nov. 22

9421 Kentucky 60 W., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Branch Banking and Trust Co., $63,334 for two parcels

9431 Kentucky 60 W., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Branch Banking and Trust Co., $63,334 for two parcels

8321 Joe Haynes Road, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to U.S. Bank National Association, $72,000

3316 Hummingbird Loop S., John Burns and Abby Johnson to Dylan and Briana Cockerell, $118,500

4841 Kentucky 554, James and Kamet Smith to William Worthington Jr., $90,000

426 Salem Drive, CTC Investments LLC and others to A & C Property Rentals LLC, $1,005,000 for five parcels

4511 Marlboro Drive, CTC Investments LLC and others to A & C Property Rentals LLC, $1,005,000 for five parcels

4519 Marlboro Drive, CTC Investments LLC and others to A & C Property Rentals LLC, $1,005,000 for five parcels

4527 Marlboro Drive, CTC Investments LLC and others to A & C Property Rentals LLC, $1,005,000 for five parcels

4535 Marlboro Drive, CTC Investments LLC and others to A & C Property Rentals LLC, $1,005,000 for five parcels

2718 Trotters Lane, John and Jill Coons to Nolan and Ashley Thomas, $283,400

2028 Viola Gardens, estate of Ruth Lowe to Jane Fredrick, $145,900

1313 Moseley St., Cardinal Properties of Owensboro LLC to Hayden Development Co. LLC, $100,000

2324 S. Landsdowne, estate of Evelyn Mattingly to Joshua and Kristina Baldwin, $130,000

31 Colonial Court, Naveen and Manju Hooda to Dostwinz LLC, $70,000

3974 Reliant Circle, Jeffrey Beisser to Heather Chapman, $153,000

1410 E. Marksberry Road, Dam Nguyen to Alexander Hopewell, $40,000

3415 Hummingbird Loop S., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Larry Maxwell Jr., $84,000

3500 Frederica St., Republic Bank & Trust Co. to Limestone Bank Inc., $885,000

10353 Lanham Road, Alison and Juan Grijalva to Matthew Payne, $18,000

3656 South Hampton Road, Jerry and Auretha Skaggs and others to Teresa and Daniel Clark, $50,000

2018 Viola Gardens, Susan and Michael Jeffries to Harvey Marksberry, $145,000

1655 Bedford Court, Summit ET Partners LLC to Roy and Lori Cornell, $33,000

3715 War Admiral Drive, Mary Raines to James Craig, $129,900

2337 Heartland Park, Robin and Summer Woolard to Philip and Mary Adams, $223,000

220 Covington Ridge Drive, Daryle and Lisa Muench to William and Catherine Bailey, $285,000

6311 Old Kentucky 54, Christopher Hale and Paul Payne III to Damian Edge, $45,000

954 Eastwood Drive, Ian and Lindsey Leppke to Timothy Lane Sr., $85,000

3036 Chippewa Drive, Sarah Risley to Cody Garst, $167,000

918 Holly Ave., estate of Mertie Taylor to Cody Brown, $84,500

3523 Roundtable Loop, Equity Trade & Relocation Co. to William McCrady and Meredith Payne, $174,000

2026 Fernwood Drive, Marjorie and Carrol Howard to Brett and Emily Gish, $155,200

2147 Griffith Ave., Cheri and Billy Moss to Catherine and John Medley, $192,000

730 Rand Road, Anthony and Kelli Oxley to Roscoe Robinson, $105,500

2354 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500

2354 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thang Lian and Dim Nem, $167,450

2518 Ebach St., Thomas and Marilyn Wilkerson to Charalambos and Androniki Pavlas, $54,000

1525 E. Ninth St., William and Glenda Gerteisen to Ethan Myres, $50,000

7686 Kentucky 81, Norma and Wendell Warner and others to David Clark, $24,500

8141 Crisp Road, Stacy Bittel and Julian McDaniel to Barry and Cynthia Isbill, $25,000

801 Gardenside Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Glover Property Management Inc., $12,000

3803 Bowlds Court, Ronald and Nettie Miller to Dyllon Townsend, $195,000

4620 Ben Head Road, Jamison and Paige Haynes to Jansen and Jenny Aldridge, $208,000

2425 S. York St., Denise Pace to Britney Kirtley, $122,500

2258 Hoop Jr. Court, estate of Alpha Luallen to Robert Norris, $137,500

Property on Kentucky 334, Frances Johnson to Mark A. Johnson LLC, $192,250

245 Potts Road, Frances Johnson to Mark and Melodie Boswell, $57,000

6431 Autumn Valley Trace, Robert and Katlyn Huff Jr. to Michael and Jesica Hope, $160,000

5500 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Janice and Samuel Hutchason, $236,287

500 Wesleyan Place, Charlotte and Floyd Russell to William and Sheila Black, $174,900

711 Greenbriar St., Betty Conkright to Miguel Maldonado, $98,500

8977 Knottsville-Mount Zion Road, Charles Boling to Jeffrey Kasinger, $130,000

4105 Mason Woods Lane, Carla Whitaker and Lindley Taylor to James and Kristal Yewell, $165,000

560 Browns Valley Red Hill Road, Flem and Rebecca Gordon to Max and Patti Hartz, $10

