The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 18 to Nov. 22
9421 Kentucky 60 W., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Branch Banking and Trust Co., $63,334 for two parcels
9431 Kentucky 60 W., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Branch Banking and Trust Co., $63,334 for two parcels
8321 Joe Haynes Road, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to U.S. Bank National Association, $72,000
3316 Hummingbird Loop S., John Burns and Abby Johnson to Dylan and Briana Cockerell, $118,500
4841 Kentucky 554, James and Kamet Smith to William Worthington Jr., $90,000
426 Salem Drive, CTC Investments LLC and others to A & C Property Rentals LLC, $1,005,000 for five parcels
4511 Marlboro Drive, CTC Investments LLC and others to A & C Property Rentals LLC, $1,005,000 for five parcels
4519 Marlboro Drive, CTC Investments LLC and others to A & C Property Rentals LLC, $1,005,000 for five parcels
4527 Marlboro Drive, CTC Investments LLC and others to A & C Property Rentals LLC, $1,005,000 for five parcels
4535 Marlboro Drive, CTC Investments LLC and others to A & C Property Rentals LLC, $1,005,000 for five parcels
2718 Trotters Lane, John and Jill Coons to Nolan and Ashley Thomas, $283,400
2028 Viola Gardens, estate of Ruth Lowe to Jane Fredrick, $145,900
1313 Moseley St., Cardinal Properties of Owensboro LLC to Hayden Development Co. LLC, $100,000
2324 S. Landsdowne, estate of Evelyn Mattingly to Joshua and Kristina Baldwin, $130,000
31 Colonial Court, Naveen and Manju Hooda to Dostwinz LLC, $70,000
3974 Reliant Circle, Jeffrey Beisser to Heather Chapman, $153,000
1410 E. Marksberry Road, Dam Nguyen to Alexander Hopewell, $40,000
3415 Hummingbird Loop S., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Larry Maxwell Jr., $84,000
3500 Frederica St., Republic Bank & Trust Co. to Limestone Bank Inc., $885,000
10353 Lanham Road, Alison and Juan Grijalva to Matthew Payne, $18,000
3656 South Hampton Road, Jerry and Auretha Skaggs and others to Teresa and Daniel Clark, $50,000
2018 Viola Gardens, Susan and Michael Jeffries to Harvey Marksberry, $145,000
1655 Bedford Court, Summit ET Partners LLC to Roy and Lori Cornell, $33,000
3715 War Admiral Drive, Mary Raines to James Craig, $129,900
2337 Heartland Park, Robin and Summer Woolard to Philip and Mary Adams, $223,000
220 Covington Ridge Drive, Daryle and Lisa Muench to William and Catherine Bailey, $285,000
6311 Old Kentucky 54, Christopher Hale and Paul Payne III to Damian Edge, $45,000
954 Eastwood Drive, Ian and Lindsey Leppke to Timothy Lane Sr., $85,000
3036 Chippewa Drive, Sarah Risley to Cody Garst, $167,000
918 Holly Ave., estate of Mertie Taylor to Cody Brown, $84,500
3523 Roundtable Loop, Equity Trade & Relocation Co. to William McCrady and Meredith Payne, $174,000
2026 Fernwood Drive, Marjorie and Carrol Howard to Brett and Emily Gish, $155,200
2147 Griffith Ave., Cheri and Billy Moss to Catherine and John Medley, $192,000
730 Rand Road, Anthony and Kelli Oxley to Roscoe Robinson, $105,500
2354 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500
2354 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thang Lian and Dim Nem, $167,450
2518 Ebach St., Thomas and Marilyn Wilkerson to Charalambos and Androniki Pavlas, $54,000
1525 E. Ninth St., William and Glenda Gerteisen to Ethan Myres, $50,000
7686 Kentucky 81, Norma and Wendell Warner and others to David Clark, $24,500
8141 Crisp Road, Stacy Bittel and Julian McDaniel to Barry and Cynthia Isbill, $25,000
801 Gardenside Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Glover Property Management Inc., $12,000
3803 Bowlds Court, Ronald and Nettie Miller to Dyllon Townsend, $195,000
4620 Ben Head Road, Jamison and Paige Haynes to Jansen and Jenny Aldridge, $208,000
2425 S. York St., Denise Pace to Britney Kirtley, $122,500
2258 Hoop Jr. Court, estate of Alpha Luallen to Robert Norris, $137,500
Property on Kentucky 334, Frances Johnson to Mark A. Johnson LLC, $192,250
245 Potts Road, Frances Johnson to Mark and Melodie Boswell, $57,000
6431 Autumn Valley Trace, Robert and Katlyn Huff Jr. to Michael and Jesica Hope, $160,000
5500 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Janice and Samuel Hutchason, $236,287
500 Wesleyan Place, Charlotte and Floyd Russell to William and Sheila Black, $174,900
711 Greenbriar St., Betty Conkright to Miguel Maldonado, $98,500
8977 Knottsville-Mount Zion Road, Charles Boling to Jeffrey Kasinger, $130,000
4105 Mason Woods Lane, Carla Whitaker and Lindley Taylor to James and Kristal Yewell, $165,000
560 Browns Valley Red Hill Road, Flem and Rebecca Gordon to Max and Patti Hartz, $10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.