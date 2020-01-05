The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 31 to Nov. 8

3122 Wood Valley Point, Benjamin and Sarah Maddox to James and Erin Conkright, $354,000

415 W. Seventh St., James and Jodi Ivey to Wellmor Properties LLC, $160,000

191 W. Locust Grove Road, estate of John Stull to Christopher Smith, $297,550

1602 Hathaway St., Dustin and Anita Smith to Brandon Standiford and Scott Baird Jr., $15,000

565 N. Chestnut Grove Road, Heather and Scott Adkins and others to Lawrence and Nichole Hagan, $180,000

1316 Rose Hill Drive, Freida Moseley to Stephen Coomes, $86,500

22 Quail Ridge Court, Apartment B, estate of Marian Cooper to Jerry and Susan Nail, $120,000

2427 W. Fifth St., Jack Wells and others to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc., $40,000

9268 Kentucky 405, Karen Ray and others to Paul McKay, $30,000

10853 McCamish Road, Steven Case to Darrin and Irena Wilkerson, $20,000

4741 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cynthia and Kenneth Bertram, $295,426

1013 E. 19th St., Robert Johannemann to Ontario Maddox, $132,000

727 Gunther Ave., Homer and Dorothy Harper to Daryl Peck, $66,500

3553 Legacy Run, Ronnie and Jana Boling to Christopher Abell, $135,000

2139 S. Stradford Drive, Sheila Campbell to Gregory and Mary Howard, $285,000

4626 Barrington Place, Kenneth and Cynthia Bertram to Brian Bertram, $200,000

4529 Strickland Dr., Brian Bertram to Donald and Mary Higgs, $162,900

2702 W. Fourth St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to U.S. Bank National Association, $18,762

3638 Placid Place E., Shirley and Christina Taylor to Thomas and Kathy Turner, $80,000

2301 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Eric and Lori Hoagland, $246,488

1942 Meadow Grass Creek, Corey Roberts and Victoria Roberts to Danette and Jason Mattingly, $185,900

215 E. 22nd St., Gena Boling to Alexander Sehon, $89,900

1004 Kentucky 1207, Jacqueline Siljander to Erik and Shaun McCarty, $160,000

10949 Kentucky 81, Jane Duke to Jacob Glenn, $320,000

3068 Stirrup Loop, Timothy and Lerzan Keiningham and others to Andrea Millay Higgs and Tristan Higgs, $197,900

3972 Brookside Court, Linda Keach to Jackie and Susan Floyd, $162,500

12617 Indian Hill Road, Nathan Burris to Heath and Robyn Brown, $162,500

223 Tremont Drive, Joseph and Jessica Yazvac to Michael and Katherine Cottrell, $79,900

105-1A W. Second St., Jagoe Leasing LLC to Country Roads Condominiums, $850,000 for three units

101 W. Second St., Jagoe Leasing LLC to Country Roads Condominiums, $850,000 for three units

112 Allen St., Jagoe Leasing LLC to Country Roads Condominiums, $850,000 for three units

105-2A W. Second St., Jagoe Leasing LLC to Woodford Investments LLC, $45,000 for four units

105-2B W. Second St., Jagoe Leasing LLC to Woodford Investments LLC, $45,000 for four units

105-2C W. Second St., Jagoe Leasing LLC to Woodford Investments LLC, $45,000 for four units

105-2D W. Second St., Jagoe Leasing LLC to Woodford Investments LLC, $45,000 for four units

3846 Curdsville-Delaware Road, Randy and Sandra Terry to Richard and Alice Barnett, $14,500

7645 Kentucky 431, William and Paula Hayden to Charles Hayden, $27,000 for 1/2 interest

7661 Kentucky 431, William and Paula Hayden to Charles Hayden, $27,000 for 1/2 interest

3831 Steele Drive, Morton Allen Kirtley Family Trust to Wesscott Properties LLC, $53,000

2017 Viola Gardens, Timothy Ebelhar to Betty and Daniel Couden, $147,000

826 W. 12th St., Ruby Edge to Jim Barr Enterprises LLC, $29,000

4311 Springhurst Lane, Jeanette Noel to Nicholas and Ashley Sims, $322,500

2318 Griffith Ave., Sherlene Harrison to James and Jodi Ivey, $190,000

1909 McCulloch Ave., Branch Banking and Trust Company to BH & LH LLC, $17,000

4024 Springdale Drive, Kevin and Amy Gore to Travis Payne, $158,000

3111 Burns Road, Melissa Howard to Ronald and Debra Fuqua, $25,000

5021 Sturbridge Place, Stacey and Garret Carter and others to Timothy McGregor, $138,000

1926 Eaton Ave., estate of Maurice Burton to Joyce Edwards, $225,152

1619 Breckenridge St., Judith and Gerald Nelson to Reed's Overhead Doors LLC, $92,000

1820 Fayette Drive, James and Carolyn Kassinger to James R. Estes Revocable Trust, $27,000

621 Amherst Drive, Robert Glenn and Crab Properties LLC, $78,000

1312 Holly Ave., estate of Frank Crump Jr. to Mark and Marilyn Crump, $61,000

629 Chuck Gray Court, Charlotte Knott and others to Mark and Anndrea Mahoney, $72,750

6824 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225

6824 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to John and Katie Carr, $236,526

723 Dornell St., Sheryl Carrico and Norma Lauderdale to Harini Cardwell, $65,000

